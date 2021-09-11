The Social Club Theater Will Preview Their Upcoming Season at the Slipper Room

The Social Club Theatre is proud to present a sneak peak of their upcoming theatrical season at The Slipper Room on Monday, September 20th at 7pm.

The preview performance is apart of a pre-screening tour of the independent film Poets Are The Destroyers, brought to you by Zoopraxis Films and Spoonbill & Sugartown Booksellers. The film is currently touring the world in an effort to build artistic communities and elevate upcoming creators of our time. Musical performances by Marcus Jade and Ms. Naymik will create the soundscape for the evening.

The film has recently pre-screened in South London at Stanley Arts Center to positive acclaim and at Ideal Glass Studios in New York with an audience of over 200 people. Upcoming pre-screenings will take place in Northwest Arkansas, Chicago, West Virginia, Central London, and more.

Tickets: $10 online or $15 at the door

Tickets are on sale now on https://www.slipperroom.com/event-details/poets-are-the-destroyers-film-screening-doors-at-7-00pm

Featured artists at event

a-? Lita Lofton and Matthew D. Lincoln of The Social Club Theatre

a-? musician Marcus Jade

a-? singer Ms. Naymik

Summary of film

A time capsule film about culture, sex, poetry, and Brooklyn, Poets Are The Destroyers follows a group of millenial beatniks as they navigate life and their creative struggles. Set against the heat of Summer 2018, the story centers on Zuzu as she battles with her artistic goals amidst an unexpected pregnancy. She receives little support from her roommate Lucia, who preoccupies herself with her midwestern love interest, Emily. A series of events and encounters with inspirational femme figures serve as a catalyst in deciding whether or not Zuzu will terminate her pregnancy and how she decides to proceed as an artist.

For press information contact Nancy Pop at npop2mm@gmail.com

Zoopraxis Films is a Brooklyn-based production house specializing in art house films on indie budgets.

Spoonbill & Sugartown Booksellers is a bookstore based in Brooklyn. Spoonbill & Sugartown Booksellers recently celebrated their 21st year of sourcing and selling vintage books.

The Social Club Theatre is a Brooklyn-based theatre and performance art company focusing on the creation of new works and collaborations alongside readings, happenings, and parties.