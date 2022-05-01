The Segal Theatre Center to Stage MY MOTHER'S COURAGE

The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center is set to stage My Mother's Courage by George Tabori (1979). Based on the true story of legendary theatre artist George Tabori's memoir of his Jewish mother, who miraculously-and in a great act of personal courage-managed to escape deportation in 1944. Elsa, a 55-year-old unwavering Hungarian Jew had remained in Budapest to care for her asthmatic sister after her husband had been incarcerated and her sons had left the country. Finally, Else is detained and sent to the rail yard to be deported to Auschwitz-until she confronts a Nazi official and manages to obtain her release. Tabori, a collaborator of Brecht and Hitchcock, is best known for Brecht on Brecht (1961) and The Cannibals (1969). In My Mother's Courage, Tabori subverted traditional narrative form while deconstructing conventional notions of heroism.

â€‹Each performance will be followed by noodles, goulash and a discussion with guests and/or ensemble.â€‹

"The negotiations of truth is worked out with laconic wit, but above all serves to make the horror behind the story bearable. This production is wonderful - precise, tender, touching. Big applause.â€‹" Anja Witzkeâ€‹, Theatre Critic, Germany

With New York actor Laura Esterman (Mother) and German actor Thomas Bockelmann (Son). New York adaptation for two actors by Thomas Bockelmann, based on the translation by Jack Zipes. Performed in English. Bockelmann was the artistic director of the Staatstheater Kassel for 17 years and performed in Tabori's My Mother's Courage all over Germany for decades.

Eight performances only! Seating extremely limited. â€‹20 seats per show.

Duration: 70 minutes + post show discussion

Showtimes:

Tues. May 10 7:00 pm

Wed. May 11 7:00 pm

Thur. May 12 7:00 pm

Fri. May 13 3:00 pm + 7:00 pm

Sat. May 14 3:00 pm + 7:00 pm

Sun. May 15 7:00 pmâ€‹

In collaboration with Staatstheater Kassel (Germany), Torn Page (United States), and Synagogue Center Felsberg (Germany). An early reading was part of National Jewish Theater Foundation NJTF Holocaust Theater International Initiative on Holocaust Remembrance Day. â€‹

Photo Credits: Courtesy of Staatstheater Kassel; with actors Sigrun Schneider-Kaethner & Thomas Bockelmann.