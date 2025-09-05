The New York Yankees and BEETLEJUICE Team Up for BEETLEJUICE DAY-O

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New York Yankees and Broadway’s Beetlejuice will be hosting Beetlejuice DAY-O on Sunday, September 28, 2025, as they show their true “pin” stripes at Yankee Stadium vs. the Baltimore Orioles at 3:05pm. Fans who purchase game tickets through this special offer will receive an exclusive Beetlejuice inspired cap and an exclusive ticket discount for a performance of Beetlejuice on Broadway this fall.

A portion of every special event ticket sold will benefit Beetlejuice’s charitable partner, The Ronald McDonald House. Ticket quantities and cap quantities are limited and subject to availability. Yankees ticketholders will be sent instructions on where to pick up their Beetlejuice themed hat inside Yankee Stadium (1 East 161st Street, Bronx, NY).

In order to take part in this special promotion, you must purchase your tickets at this link: www.gofevo.com/event/NYYBeetlejuice.

Beetlejuice will return to Broadway for the 3rd time, beginning performances Wednesday, October 8 at The Palace Theatre. Beetlejuice will play a limited 13-week Broadway resurrection engagement through January 3, 2026.

Beetlejuice had two unconventional, record-breaking Broadway runs that brought a new and very engaged audience to Broadway via TikTok, YouTube and social media, playing to sold-out, standing-room-only audiences in 2019 at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre and again in 2022 at the Marquis Theatre for a total of 679 Broadway performances. The First National tour of Beetlejuice is concluding a critically acclaimed, record-breaking 88-city tour with one last Broadway resurrection at the legendary Palace Theatre. In addition to the First National tour, Beetlejuice has slayed audiences internationally in Tokyo, Seoul, Abu Dhabi, and Melbourne.

Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.