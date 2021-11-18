The New York Pops to Honor Kristen and Bobby Lopez at Rescheduled Gala

The New York Pops will honor the songwriting duo Kristen and Bobby Lopez at its 39th Birthday Gala on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 7:00pm in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. The festive concert features the couple's iconic works-written with each other, as well as with other collaborators-performed by The New York Pops, under the music direction of Steven Reineke, along with an exciting line-up of guest artists to be announced.

Kristen and Bobby Lopez were originally slated to be honored at The New York Pops' 37th Birthday Gala on April 27, 2020.

Together, Kristen and Bobby Lopez have written music and lyrics for films including Disney's Frozen (for which they won an Academy Award and Grammy Award) and Pixar's Coco (for which they won a second Academy Award), as well as songs for the Marvel series WandaVision (Emmy Award win).

Other major projects include the Broadway adaptation of Frozen and the motion picture Frozen 2. Their works with additional collaborators include the hit Broadway musicals Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, and In Transit.

"It's a thrilling opportunity to celebrate The Lopezes at this year's gala," said Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor. "Over the years, The New York Pops has performed selections from their wide-ranging songbook, but never before have we dedicated an entire concert to their brilliant music and lyrics! We can't wait to explore their body of work with a full orchestra, as well as the talents of the friends they've made along the way."

Proceeds from the Gala support the New York Pops orchestra and the organization's PopsEd music education programs that reach throughout all five boroughs of New York City. The concert is followed by a black-tie optional dinner and dance at the Mandarin Oriental New York.

Additional concerts in The New York Pops' 2021-22 Carnegie Hall season include: Back Home for the Holidays on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 8:00pm with Laura Benanti; Get Happy: That Nelson Riddle Sound on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 8:00pm with Tony DeSare and Capathia Jenkins; and One Night Only: An Evening with Norm Lewis on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 8:00pm.

Concert Information



THE NEW YORK POPS 39TH BIRTHDAY GALA

Monday, April 25, 2022 at 7:00pm

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor

Kristen & Bobby Lopez, Music Honorees

Tickets for the concert will be available to the public in early 2022. Tickets to the black-tie Dinner Dance will be available by calling The New York Pops office at 212-765-7677.

Please note: to support a safe reopening for in-person events and in accordance with the advice of medical and public health experts, all artists, visitors, and staff will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID19 with a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) in order to enter Carnegie Hall. While inside Carnegie Hall, all guests must wear a properly fitting mask over their nose and mouth except when eating or drinking in designated areas.