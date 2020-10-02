The New York Landmarks Conservancy is Looking for Singers for Virtual LIVING LANDMARKS GALA

The half-hour Virtual gala program will be broadcast live from New York on October 29th at 7:00pm EST.

The New York Landmarks Conservancy is looking for singers to create a rousing finale to the Conservancy's 2020 Living Landmarks Gala (livinglandmarks2020.com) by performing Frank Sinatra's iconic New York, New York. The half-hour Virtual gala program will be broadcast live from New York on October 29th at 7:00pm EST, and posted on the Conservancy's website and social media so supporters across the country and around the world can join this virtual celebration! After the event, participants will receive a professionally edited version of the sing- along.

Email ana@checkcheck.productions for self-tape instructions. For more information, please visit www.nylandmarks.org

New York Landmarks Conservancy's Living Landmarks celebrations have recognized an incredible number of extraordinary New Yorkers who contribute so much to the City we love. This year is no exception. 2020

Living Landmark honorees include Joyce B. Cowin, Gordon J. Davis, Ronnie F. Heyman, Leni F. and Peter W. May, Elizabeth F. Stribling, with a special tribute to COVID-19 Heroes. A virtual get-together in a

manner respectful of the well-being of our honorees and guests will recognize the spirit and tenacity of all New Yorkers as we face unprecedented challenges that have tested us as never before.

Hosted by Living Landmark Stephen S. Lash, Living Landmarks Barbara Taylor Bradford, Lawrence C. Leeds and Marica & Jan Vilcek are Honorary Co-Chairs for the evening.

The New York Landmarks Conservancy honors distinguished New Yorkers from all professions as "Living Landmarks" for their contributions to the City. The New York Landmarks Conservancy, a private non-profit organization, has led the effort to preserve and protect New York City's architectural legacy for nearly 50 years. Since its founding, the Conservancy has loaned and granted more than $52 million, which has leveraged more than $1 billion in 1,850 restoration projects throughout New York, revitalizing communities, providing economic stimulus and supporting local jobs. The Conservancy has also offered countless hours of pro bono technical advice to building owners, both nonprofit organizations and individuals. The Conservancy's work has saved more than a thousand buildings across the City and State, protecting New York's distinctive architectural heritage for residents and visitors alike today, and for future generations. For more information, please visit www.nylandmarks.org.

