The National Women's History Museum Presents an Afternoon of Poetry and Music With Deborah Paredez and Donna Weng Friedman

The National Women's History Museum presents an inspiring midday poetry recitation and musical concert with poet Deborah Paredez and pianist Donna Weng Friedman, Sunday, April 18 @ 3pm-4pm EST.

Deborah Paredez is a poet, ethnic studies scholar, cultural critic, and longtime diva devotee. Listen to Deborah recite her original poetry and learn about her experiences as a co-founder and co-director of Canto Mundo, a national organization for Latinx poets. Donna Weng Friedman is a classical pianist, educator, producer and app developer. Enjoy a discussion on how poetry and music are often intertwined, along with performances by Donna featuring music composed by Florence Price and Chinary Ung - with special musical guest, soprano Indira Mahajan. Each musical selection was written for or inspired by a specific poem.

Come away recharged by their journeys through their successful professional creative careers and ask your own questions of these inspiring contemporary role models for women and young girls everywhere.

Admission is free, registration is required: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-midday-recitation-and-concert-tickets-147180345375