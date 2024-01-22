The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Brings RED FIRECRACKERS to the Flushing Town Hall Theater

The performance is at 3pm on Sunday, February 25, 2024.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

POPULAR

HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 2 HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Announces Broadway Closing Date
Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 3 Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast!
Where Broadway's Newest Shows Got Their Start Photo 4 Where Broadway's Newest Shows Got Their Start

The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Brings RED FIRECRACKERS to the Flushing Town Hall Theater

The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company presents Red Firecrackers, the story of Nian and the origin Chinese Lunar New Year customs. The performance will take place at 3pm on Sunday, February 25, 2024 at Flushing Town Hall Theater, 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing, NYC. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for members, seniors and students, and $8 with ID, and can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2287532®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.flushingtownhall.org%2Fred-firecrackers?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Red Firecracker is a spectacular production of dazzling props, colorful costumes, mesmerizing music, fantastic acrobatics and lively dance by top notch performers telling the story of the origin of the Chinese Lunar New Year Celebration where a group of villagers, working together, defeated a terrifying monster of the ages. This heartwarming story highlights the intrinsic value of coming together, courage and ingenuity. It also explains some of the origin of the tradition of the Chinese Lunar New Year, why everyone wears red, puts up red decorations and gives red envelops. Let’s celebrate Chinese culture with Red Firecrackers! 

About Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company

The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company is a rare Asian American woman led professional touring company with programs for educational settings, community organizations and main stage venues. The Company’s mission is to be a premier provider of innovative cultural experiences that reflect the inspiring hope and energy of the immigrant’s journey. It was founded with the vision that the immigrant’s journey of crossing cultures and adapting to a new home provides endless inspirations and opportunities for creative expressions that can enrich the human experience. Each one of the company’s work is aimed to increase the visibility of the struggle, triumph, despair, and joy of this experience. The Company’s productions provide cross-cultural experiences and bring forth issues of identity, authenticity, and equality. The Company’s worldwide touring is represented by Red Shell Management led by Edward Schoelwer. Learn more at nainichen.org.




RELATED STORIES

1
THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo
THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025

THE WIZ will ease on down the road once again, beginning in February 2025, with further tour dates to be announced. Learn more about the upcoming performances here!

2
Video: Watch Reneé Rapps MEAN GIRLS Performance on SNL Photo
Video: Watch Reneé Rapp's MEAN GIRLS Performance on SNL

It was a Mean Girls takeover on Saturday Night Live this weekend as Rachel McAdams made a surprise cameo before Reneé Rapp's performance. Megan Thee Stallion also made an appearance during the performance to perform her verse. Watch the videos, also with Rapp joining Jacob Elordi and Bowen Yang in a sketch!

3
Michael Stuhlbarg Will Return to Broadway in Peter Morgans PATRIOTS Photo
Michael Stuhlbarg Will Return to Broadway in Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS

Award-winning theatre, film, and television actor Michael Stuhlbarg will return to Broadway for the first time in almost 20 years to star in Patriots, the Almeida Theatre production of the timely new play by Peter Morgan. Learn more about the play here!

4
Video: The Cast of Final Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE Take Final Bows Photo
Video: The Cast of Final Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE Take Final Bows

The world premiere production of Here We Are, the new musical from David Ives and Stephen Sondheim, played its final performance at The Shed’s Griffin Theater (545 W 30th St) on Sunday, January 21st. Check out a video of the cast' final curtain call here!

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Patti LuPone Discusses Broadway 'Pandering' to Audiences and Possible Return to the Stage on NY1Video: Patti LuPone Discusses Broadway 'Pandering' to Audiences and Possible Return to the Stage on NY1
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage FinaleICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
MEAN GIRLS Tops Box Office Again, Despite Weak Numbers in Second WeekendMEAN GIRLS Tops Box Office Again, Despite Weak Numbers in Second Weekend
Gennean M. Scott, Chief Diversity Officer of The Broadway League, Has ResignedGennean M. Scott, Chief Diversity Officer of The Broadway League, Has Resigned

Videos

Watch Reneé Rapp's MEAN GIRLS Performance on SNL Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's MEAN GIRLS Performance on SNL
Patti LuPone Discusses Broadway 'Pandering' to Audiences and Possible Return to the Stage on NY1 Video
Patti LuPone Discusses Broadway 'Pandering' to Audiences and Possible Return to the Stage on NY1
Nick Fradiani Performs 'Stadium Medley' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Nick Fradiani Performs 'Stadium Medley' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
WICKED
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
& JULIET

Recommended For You