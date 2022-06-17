The Muny's 104th Season Has Begun!

The Muny's one hundred and fourth season kicks off June thirteenth through nineteenth with the award winning Chicago. Completing the twenty twenty-two summer season. Lerner and Lowe's Camelot, June twenty second through twenty eighth. The Muny's production of Disney and Cameron Macintoshes Mary Poppins, July fifth through thirteenth. Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street, musical thriller, July sixteenth through twenty second. Legally Blonde the musical, July twenty fifth through thirty first. The Color Purple, August third through nineth. Joseph and the amazing technicolor dream coat August twelfth through eighteenth The Muny, number 1, Theater Dr., St. Louis, MO 63112, Muny .org