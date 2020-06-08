The Muny Postpones 2020 Season Lineup Until 2021

For the first time in 102 years, The Muny stage will remain empty this summer. After evaluating every aspect of The Muny's operation in relation to their audience, staff, cast, crew and community, and with careful and ongoing consideration for all information and guidance available regarding the COVID-19 global pandemic, The Muny announced today the postponement of their 2020 season lineup until the summer of 2021.

Current season ticket holders will be contacted personally with more information regarding their options and next steps.

"This is a historic first, and hopefully last, for our beloved theatre," said Muny Board Chair, Louis A. Cella. "Every member of the organization was hopeful and working on every possible option up until the moment we had to make this difficult decision. The sad reality is that there is simply no way to overcome the obstacles this pandemic has presented while ensuring the safety of our audience, staff, artists and community."

"From the beginning, our hope was that conditions would improve enough in time for us to continue the 102-year-old tradition of gathering to celebrate community and theatre at The Muny," said Muny President and CEO, Denny Reagan. "Coming together every summer is more than entertainment - it's a reunion, a celebration and a tradition. To miss that for the first time in 102 years is tremendously difficult and disheartening."

"We appreciate our audience's patience while we took the needed time to make sure we considered every possibility and explored every alternative. Without a doubt we will miss gathering this summer, but look forward to many, many more years of Muny magic ahead," said Muny Managing Director, Kwofe Coleman.

In lieu of the originally announced 2020 season lineup, a complete schedule of virtual alternative programming will be announced soon. This lineup will include digital broadcasts of past Muny Magic at The Sheldon performances, and a new series featuring Muny friends and family from around the world.

"We are all heartbroken, but this is the right decision for our community and everyone on and backstage in our Muny family," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer, Mike Isaacson. "For 102 years, The Muny has provided St. Louisans with amazing entertainment and joyous memories, and even though we cannot be together in Forest Park this summer, we are committed to continuing this summer tradition for our audience."

Beginning June 15, the originally scheduled season opening date, The Muny will - for five consecutive Mondays - broadcast five installments of their off-season cabaret Muny Magic at The Sheldon. Starting with Beth Leavel's series premiere performance from 2015, the entire lineup will be announced soon. Additionally, beginning July 20, The Muny will produce special online performances with more information to come at a later date.

"We hope this virtual alternative programming will showcase how even when our audience isn't in our seats, they are in our hearts," Isaacson continued.

Keeping the health of our staff and community a top priority, walk-up service to The Muny Box Office in Forest Park is currently unavailable. However, box office staff can be reached via email at boxoffice@muny.org.

