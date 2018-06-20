The Magnificent Carey Mulligan: A Career Timeline of Stage and Screen
Cannes' Critic Week saw the premiere of this year's newest BAFTA Award winner and Academy & Tony Award nominee Carey Mulligan movie, Wildlife: a shattering, 1960s-set drama in which she co-stars alongside Jake Gyllenhaal. In it, she plays a woman who cheats on her husband. "It's the kind of warts-and-all role that are usually reserved for men," Mulligan said, according to a recent interview with Variety. "After breaking out with 2009's 'An Education' (a film the actress initially thought she was 'boring' in), Mulligan has earned a reputation for her versatility, appearing in sumptuous romances such as 'The Great Gatsby' and blood-drenched thrillers such as 'Drive'."
However, prior to the upcoming film's fall release, Mulligan is getting back onstage and starring in Girls & Boys, a one-woman show that recently opened at the Minetta Lane Theatre after a sold-out run in London.
From a one-woman show to household-name co-stars, it sounds like Mulligan is having a pretty good year; however, one look at the career timeline below proves that she's been having a "pretty good year" for over a decade. From the Oscar's to the Tony's to being able to say "my co-star, Meryl Streep", Carey Mulligan has done it all. Check it out below!
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Bleak House (2005)
Doctor Who, "Blink" (2007)
The Seagull: The Royal Court Theatre (2007) / Broadway (2008)
Mulligan starred as Nina in The Seagull at The Royal Court Theatre in London which opened to rave reviews. The production then transferred to Broadway, where Mulligan received even more critical acclaim - including a Drama Desk Award nomination.
An Education (2009)
Never Let Me Go (2010)
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)
Through A Glass, Darkly (2011)
Mulligan returns to the stage off-Broadway in Through A Glass, Darkly at the Atlantic Theater Company. She receives high praise, the New York Times wrote that her performance was "acting of the highest order" and described her as "extraordinary" and "one of the finest actresses of her generation."
Drive (2011)
Shame (2011)
The Great Gatsby (2013)
Skylight: West End (2014) and Broadway (2015)
Suffragette (2015)
Mudbound (2017)
Girls & Boys (2018)
Now Mulligan is starring in the one-woman play, Girls & Boys. The show had a sold out run at London's Royal Court Theatre and is now on Broadway. The show is about "Woman", and tells her story. She and her husband met at an airport and fell for each other. But in time, they would meet their fate as it all falls apart. A pulse-pounding new play from Tony Award-winning playwright Dennis Kelly (Matilda The Musical, Taking Care of Baby) takes you on a journey that is at once provocative, gripping and gut-wrenching. Don't miss this one-woman masterpiece that the Telegraph calls "a devastating tour de force from Carey Mulligan." Time Out London cheers: "Lyndsey Turner's production is a knock-out. A Hollywood megastar holding her own in an experimental but somehow also massively crowd-pleasing solo show - this is pretty rare."