The Magnificent Carey Mulligan: A Career Timeline of Stage and Screen

Cannes' Critic Week saw the premiere of this year's newest BAFTA Award winner and Academy & Tony Award nominee Carey Mulligan movie, Wildlife: a shattering, 1960s-set drama in which she co-stars alongside Jake Gyllenhaal‎. In it, she plays a woman who cheats on her husband. "It's the kind of warts-and-all role that are usually reserved for men," Mulligan said, according to a recent interview with Variety. "After breaking out with 2009's 'An Education' (a film the actress initially thought she was 'boring' in), Mulligan has earned a reputation for her versatility, appearing in sumptuous romances such as 'The Great Gatsby' and blood-drenched thrillers such as 'Drive'."

However, prior to the upcoming film's fall release, Mulligan is getting back onstage and starring in Girls & Boys, a one-woman show that recently opened at the Minetta Lane Theatre after a sold-out run in London.

From a one-woman show to household-name co-stars, it sounds like Mulligan is having a pretty good year; however, one look at the career timeline below proves that she's been having a "pretty good year" for over a decade. From the Oscar's to the Tony's to being able to say "my co-star, Meryl Streep", Carey Mulligan has done it all. Check it out below!

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

At twenty years old, Mulligan has her major film debut playing Kitty Bennett in the 2005 adaption of the famous Jane Austen novel.

Bleak House (2005)

Later that year, Mulligan has her television debut as orphan Ada Clare in the BAFTA Award Winning BBC adaption of Charle's Dickens' novel, Bleak House.

Doctor Who, "Blink" (2007)

Mulligan then stars as Sally Sparrow in a Doctor Who episode that is not only later agreed to be one of the fanbase's all-time favorite episodes, but also wins her a Constellation Award. The Seagull: The Royal Court Theatre (2007) / Broadway (2008)

Mulligan starred as Nina in The Seagull at The Royal Court Theatre in London which opened to rave reviews. The production then transferred to Broadway, where Mulligan received even more critical acclaim - including a Drama Desk Award nomination.

An Education (2009)

At twenty-two, only two years after her film debut, she is cast as the leading role Jenny in An Education, and the film receives rave reviews. Her performance is likened to Audrey Hepburn by Variety and Entertainment Weekly . Furthermore, she wins her first BAFTA Award and is nominated for an Academy Award, Screen Actors Guild, and Golden Globe. Critics and audiences alike adored her, scoring her the Shooting Stars Award from the Berlin International Film Festival, as well as a nomination by the British public for BAFTA's Rising Star Award.

Never Let Me Go (2010)

After she is selected to join The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Mulligan starred in and narrated Never Let Me Go, an adaption of the 2005 Kazuo Ishiguro 's novel, for which she wins the British Independent Award.

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

That same year, she stars in her first major studio project Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, which is screened out of competition at the 2010 Cannes Film Festival.

Through A Glass, Darkly (2011)

Mulligan returns to the stage off-Broadway in Through A Glass, Darkly at the Atlantic Theater Company. She receives high praise, the New York Times wrote that her performance was "acting of the highest order" and described her as "extraordinary" and "one of the finest actresses of her generation."

Drive (2011)

Mulligan co-stars alongside Ryan Gosling in the neo-noir film Drive, which snags her one of the film's four BAFTA nominations as Best Supporting Actress.

Shame (2011)

The Great Gatsby (2013)

In 2013, Mulligan stars as "golden girl" Daisy Buchanan to Leonardo DiCaprio 's Jay Gatsby. Her role in the extravagant film led to a co-chair position at the Gatsby-themed Met Ball Gala.

Skylight: West End (2014) and Broadway (2015)

In 2014, Mulligan leads the revival of Skylight as Kyra Hollis in London's West End, which won the 2014 Evening Standard Theatre Award for Revival of the Year and was nominated for the 2014 Olivier Award for Best Revival. In 2015, Skylight transfers to Broadway, where Mulligan received a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play.

Suffragette (2015)

Mudbound (2017)

In 2017, Mulligan stars in Mudbound, a 2017 American period drama that premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, was released on Netflix, and then was nominated for a total of four Academy Awards.

Girls & Boys (2018)

Now Mulligan is starring in the one-woman play, Girls & Boys. The show had a sold out run at London's Royal Court Theatre and is now on Broadway. The show is about "Woman", and tells her story. She and her husband met at an airport and fell for each other. But in time, they would meet their fate as it all falls apart. A pulse-pounding new play from Tony Award-winning playwright Dennis Kelly (Matilda The Musical, Taking Care of Baby) takes you on a journey that is at once provocative, gripping and gut-wrenching. Don't miss this one-woman masterpiece that the Telegraph calls "a devastating tour de force from Carey Mulligan." Time Out London cheers: "Lyndsey Turner's production is a knock-out. A Hollywood megastar holding her own in an experimental but somehow also massively crowd-pleasing solo show - this is pretty rare."

