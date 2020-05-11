The Jewish Museum Presents a Free Virtual Performance With The Paper Bag Players
The Jewish Museum will present a free virtual performance with The Paper Bag Players this Sunday, May 17, from 11 am to 12 pm via Zoom.
The Paper Bag Players at Home with the JM will feature several members of the Bags sharing songs and stories, and using props found in their homes. During the program families will be invited to create along with The Paper Bag Players, using materials such as cardboard, paper bags (of course), and more. The Bags will also answer questions from families submitted in advance of the show; questions can sent to: paperbag@thepaperbagplayers.org. .
This event will take place in webinar format, which does not enable audience cameras to ensure the protection/privacy of families. Adults can register in advance at https://thejewishmuseum.org/calendar/events/2020/05/17/the-paper-bags-home-with-the-jm-051720
