The Foundation To Take The Stage At UCB Theatre Next Week

New York's premiere sketch comedy team, The Foundation, hits the UCB Theatre stage. Their all new show will feature sketches that run that gamut from pop culture, character comedy, and absurdism, to nuanced takes on hot button issues. And at least one sketch that precisely defines the word “gamut."

The Foundation's performers have been featured by Second City and the Just for Laughs Festival. They've also appeared in some of your favorite movies and TV shows, including: Dickinson, The Other Two, The Intern, Pose, Crashing, Life & Beth, Girls5Eva, WeCrashed, and more. The Foundation's writers have worked for ABC/Disney, Nickelodeon, Sesame Studios, Bleacher Report, The BBC, The Truth Podcast, HQ Trivia, Billboard, and more.

These whip-smart writers also include an Emmy nominee, award winning comedy directors, and a martial artist, which isn't strictly relevant but they won't stop bringing it up. The Foundation has been featured at NYC Sketchfest, SF SketchFest, Toronto Sketchfest and worked with the Lucille Lortel Awards as an exclusive content partner.

Date: Friday July 19th 7pm

Location: UCB Theatre New York 242 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003

Price: $15

Website: ucbcomedy.com/nyc

www.thefoundationcomedy.com