The Flag Project, Public Art Installation, Opens At Rockefeller Center
"The Flag Project," Rockefeller Center's new public art initiative featuring 193 newly-designed flags showcasing New Yorkers' love for their City that will be flown from the iconic flagpoles surrounding The Rink at Rockefeller Center (located between 49th-50th Streets and 5th- 6th Avenues, Manhattan), will open to the public on Saturday, August 1st.
In addition to being crowdsourced by the public, a handful of artists and notable New Yorkers designed flags as part of the exhibition. Participating artists include Jeff Koons, Marina Abramović, Christian Siriano, Sarah Sze, Steve Powers, KAWS, Laurie Anderson, Hank Willis Thomas, Carmen Herrera, Jenny Holzer, Shantell Martin, Sanford Biggers, and Faith Ringgold.
The Flag Project is free, outdoor exhibition that is open to the public, does not require tickets, and can be viewed at any time. Created by Tishman Speyer in an effort to unite and celebrate community during the early phases of the Covid-19 pandemic, The Flag Project invited New Yorkers to show their love for their city and submit their own artworks celebrating New York City: its diverse culture, vibrant energy, strength, and resiliency. Each winning design was produced into an 8-foot by 5-foot flag.
For most of the year, the flags surrounding the Rink at Rockefeller Center represent the nations recognized by the United Nations. For special occasions, all of the flags are uniform, such as American flags on the Fourth of July, rainbow flags during the annual Pride celebration, and silver and gold flags during the holiday season.
For news and updates about The Flag Project, visit rockefellercenter.com and follow Rockefeller Center on Twitter @rockcenternyc, Instagram @rockefellercenter, and Facebook @rockefellercenternyc.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Paulson, & More in Ryan Murphy's New Netflix Series RATCHED
Netflix has shared the first look at upcoming new series Ratched! From Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, Ratched is a suspenseful drama series that tells t...
Doctors, Theme Park Visitors and More Weigh in on Disney World's Reopening
Vox has reported on the various opinions surrounding Disney World's reopening in the wake of the rising COVID-19 numbers in Florida, sharing opinions ...
Andrew Lloyd Webber Responds to News of PHANTOM Closing its London and UK Tour Productions
Andrew Lloyd Webber has responded to the news of The Phantom of the Opera closing its London and UK touring productions, in a statement posted to Twit...
VIDEO: Phillipa Soo Discusses Eliza's 'Gasp' and More About HAMILTON
Hamilton star Phillipa Soo recently called in to SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show and spoke about Hamilton being released on Disney+, on being represent...
VIDEO: Watch Mandy Patinkin Happily Delete His Wife's 38,000 Unread Emails- 'Nothing Gets Me More Excited'
Mandy Patinkin and his wife Kathryn Grody are at it again! This time the stage and screen star is taking a deep dive into Kathryn's 38,000 unread emai...
Anthony Rapp, Justin Matthew Sargent, and Ruby Lewis Will Lead The Cast Of A Private Reading Of STEVE AOKI'S MOZART2 THE NEW MUSICAL
Timeless Stage & Screen and YM&U Group announced today that a private reading of Steve Aoki's Mozart² The New Musical about the legendary composing fa...