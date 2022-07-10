Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Duplex's Cabaret Theater Suffers Mild Damage Following Fire

The venue intends to reopen the space by the end of July.

Jul. 10, 2022  

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, The Duplex (61 Christopher Street), New York City's world famous cabaret and piano bar, recently reopened its cafe and piano bar following a building fire and power outage last weekend. BroadwayWorld has just learned that the venue's cabaret theater "suffered a little damage," but the owner hopes for the space to reopen by the end of the month.

The Duplex boasts a piano bar with open mic and live music every night of the week, an upstairs bar featuring drag performances, DJs and music videos, and an intimate off-Broadway cabaret theater.

Established in 1950 under Hal Holbrook, The Duplex's first Booking Manager, The Duplex has served as a jewel in the crown of the NYC cabaret world for over siixty years. Performers such as Barbra Streisand, Woody Allen, Joanne Worley, Lovelady Powell, KT Sullivan, Karen Mason and Lea DeLaria all are Duplex alumns. Also in the past, The Duplex audiences were lucky enough to catch premiere versions of hits like Nunsense, Hello MUDDAH! Hello FADDAH!, and a slew of other new shows.



MacGyver Contest

Related Articles

From This Author - Team BWW


3 Broadway Shows Take Final Bow Today
July 10, 2022

On July 10, Broadway says goodbye to three Tony-nominated productions. Plaza Suite will conclude its run at the Hudson Theatre following 35 previews and 110 regular performances; American Buffalo wraps up at the Circle in the Square Theatre following 27 previews and 101 regular performances; and Macbeth finishes it's run at the Longacre Theatre after 19 previews and 80 regular performances.
Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 7/10/2022
July 10, 2022

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
VIDEO: Watch Musical Highlights from Broadway-Bound & JULIET
July 9, 2022

& Juliet had its World Premiere in September 2019 at the Manchester Opera House in England, before moving to London's West End. The show is coming to Broadway this fall and you can check out highlights from the West End cast in action here.
The Duplex Reopens Cafe and Piano Bar Following Fire and Power Outage
July 6, 2022

The Duplex, New York City's world famous cabaret and piano bar, has officially reopened its cafe and piano bar following a building fire and power outage earlier this week. According to a recent Facebook post, the venue's upstairs and cabaret areas remain closed.
The SheLA Summer Theater Festival Begins July 12
July 6, 2022

The SheLA Summer Theater Festival opens on July 12th at Hollywood's Zephyr Theatre. Now in its fourth year, the Festival features full-length plays by gender-marginalized playwrights, and will run through July 17th for in-person performances with digital performances to follow.