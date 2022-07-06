Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Duplex Reopens Cafe and Piano Bar Following Fire and Power Outage

The Dulpex is located in the heart of West Greenwich Village in Manhattan.

Jul. 6, 2022  

The Duplex (61 Christopher Street), New York City's world famous cabaret and piano bar, has officially reopened its cafe and piano bar following a building fire and power outage earlier this week. According to a recent Facebook post, the venue's upstairs and cabaret areas remain closed until further notice.

The Duplex boasts a piano bar with open mic and live music every night of the week, an upstairs bar featuring drag performances, DJs and music videos, and an intimate off-Broadway cabaret theater.

Established in 1950 under Hal Holbrook, The Duplex's first Booking Manager, The Duplex has served as a jewel in the crown of the NYC cabaret world for over siixty years. Performers such as Barbra Streisand, Woody Allen, Joanne Worley, Lovelady Powell, KT Sullivan, Karen Mason and Lea DeLaria all are Duplex alumns. Also in the past, The Duplex audiences were lucky enough to catch premiere versions of hits like Nunsense, Hello MUDDAH! Hello FADDAH!, and a slew of other new shows.





Related Articles


From This Author - Team BWW


VIDEO: Watch the Queens of SIX in the Broadway Bares XXX Finale
July 5, 2022

In a finale that was 'one-of-a-kind, no category,' Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack and Courtney Mack of Broadway's Six led the Broadway Bares XXX company in an energetic and exhilarating number choreographed by Gabriella Sorrentino. Watch the full number!
Special Offer: Summer Reading/Listening Roundup from AUDIBLE
July 5, 2022

Special Offer: Summer Reading/Listening Roundup from AUDIBLE
Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 7/5/2022
July 5, 2022

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
Broadway Jukebox: Showtunes for the 4th of July
July 2, 2022

This July 4th, enjoy songs from shows like: Hamilton, Allegiance, 1776, Ragtime, Hello, Dolly!, Assassins, Rent, Holiday Inn, Songs for a New World, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, The Music Man, West Side Story, Rags, George M, Giant, Anyone Can Whistle, American Idiot, In the Heights, Hair, Working, and many more!
Broadway Podcast Network Announces Broadway Gives Back New Summer Episodes
July 1, 2022

The Broadway Podcast Network will launch a new summer series of Broadway Gives Back hosted by Jan Svendsen. New episodes available now feature Hugh Jackman, Jonathan Groff, Broadway power couple Sergio Trujillo and Jack Noseworthy, TDF's Victoria Bailey, and producer Dori Berinstein with director Sammi Cannold.