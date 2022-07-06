The Duplex Reopens Cafe and Piano Bar Following Fire and Power Outage

The Duplex (61 Christopher Street), New York City's world famous cabaret and piano bar, has officially reopened its cafe and piano bar following a building fire and power outage earlier this week. According to a recent Facebook post, the venue's upstairs and cabaret areas remain closed until further notice.

The Duplex boasts a piano bar with open mic and live music every night of the week, an upstairs bar featuring drag performances, DJs and music videos, and an intimate off-Broadway cabaret theater.

Established in 1950 under Hal Holbrook, The Duplex's first Booking Manager, The Duplex has served as a jewel in the crown of the NYC cabaret world for over siixty years. Performers such as Barbra Streisand, Woody Allen, Joanne Worley, Lovelady Powell, KT Sullivan, Karen Mason and Lea DeLaria all are Duplex alumns. Also in the past, The Duplex audiences were lucky enough to catch premiere versions of hits like Nunsense, Hello MUDDAH! Hello FADDAH!, and a slew of other new shows.