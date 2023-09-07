The Dessoff Choirs Opens 100th Anniversary Season with Rodgers & Hammerstein

The Dessoff Choirs, led by Music Director Malcolm J. Merriweather, opens its 2023-2024 and 100th Anniversary season with Some Enchanted Evening on Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:30pm at Roulette in Brooklyn. The Dessoff Chamber Choir and Maestro Merriweather dazzle the audiences with beloved selections from Rodgers & Hammerstein’s iconic American musicals.

To celebrate the season opener and milestone year, Dessoff’s centennial celebration will kick off with a Centennial Launch Party. Arrive early to enjoy a lively reception with hors d'oeuvres, wine, and a sneak preview into the exciting 100th anniversary season. The performance of Some Enchanted Evening will follow immediately after the celebration.

Music Director Malcolm J. Merriweather shares, “I remember the joy and excitement of performing the great musicals of Rodgers and Hammerstein in high school. While the music is timeless, we also acknowledge and reconcile some of the dated thematic material. In the end, I think that there is something for everyone to connect with in this show!”

The next performance of the 23-24 season takes place on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30pm, as Dessoff joins forces with the Cathedral Choir of Abyssinian Baptist Church to present Mendelssohn’s Elijah at Abyssinian’s landmark location in Central Harlem. Maestro Merriweather leads The Dessoff choirs, soloists, and full orchestra in this enduring masterpiece.

Some Enchanted Evening

Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:30pm

Roulette | 509 Atlantic Ave | Brooklyn, NY

Tickets: $20 - $100

https://www.dessoff.org/events/some-enchanted-evening