The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Students From Wright State, Sacred Heart, UNC, and More!

Article Pixel May. 7, 2020  

We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!

Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!

View the full database here.

Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.

Sean Stack from University of North Carolina School of the Arts


'Tennessee Whiskey'
Click Here for More Information on Sean Stack

Ryan Washington from Centenary University

Judas' Death from Ryan Washington on Vimeo.


Judas' Death - Jesus Christ Superstar
Click Here for More Information on Ryan Washington

Calee Gardner from Brigham Young University


When He Sees Me & Secret Love
Click Here for More Information on Calee Gardner

Sarah Matlow from Ohio Northern University


Just Breathe
Click Here for More Information on Sarah Matlow

Hannah Michelle DeFranzo from Marymount Manhattan College


Dance Reel
Click Here for More Information on Hannah Michelle DeFranzo

Annie Sullivan from University of Arkansas


Killer Instinct
Click Here for More Information on Annie Sullivan

Tori Vacca from Sacred Heart University


I Got Lost in His Arms
Click Here for More Information on Tori Vacca

Nicolette Boillotat from Drew University


Vocal Reel
Click Here for More Information on Nicolette Boillotat

Emilee Batten from University of North Carolina at Pembroke


What Baking Can Do from Waitress and Mama Who Bore Me from Spring Awakening
Click Here for More Information on Emilee Batten

Megan Arseneau from Wright State University


All that Matters
Click Here for More Information on Megan Arseneau


