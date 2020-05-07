Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Students From Wright State, Sacred Heart, UNC, and More!
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!
View the full database here.
Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.
Sean Stack from University of North Carolina School of the Arts
'Tennessee Whiskey'
Click Here for More Information on Sean Stack
Ryan Washington from Centenary University
Judas' Death from Ryan Washington on Vimeo.
Judas' Death - Jesus Christ Superstar
Click Here for More Information on Ryan Washington
Calee Gardner from Brigham Young University
When He Sees Me & Secret Love
Click Here for More Information on Calee Gardner
Sarah Matlow from Ohio Northern University
Just Breathe
Click Here for More Information on Sarah Matlow
Hannah Michelle DeFranzo from Marymount Manhattan College
Dance Reel
Click Here for More Information on Hannah Michelle DeFranzo
Annie Sullivan from University of Arkansas
Killer Instinct
Click Here for More Information on Annie Sullivan
Tori Vacca from Sacred Heart University
I Got Lost in His Arms
Click Here for More Information on Tori Vacca
Nicolette Boillotat from Drew University
Vocal Reel
Click Here for More Information on Nicolette Boillotat
Emilee Batten from University of North Carolina at Pembroke
What Baking Can Do from Waitress and Mama Who Bore Me from Spring Awakening
Click Here for More Information on Emilee Batten
Megan Arseneau from Wright State University
All that Matters
Click Here for More Information on Megan Arseneau
VIDEO: Barbra Streisand Releases New Music Video For 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in Honor of the Frontline Workers
Barbra Streisand has released a new music video for the song 'You'll Never Walk Alone'!... (read more)
VIDEO: Cast Members From RENT Around the World Create 'No Day But Today' Video in Honor of Frontline Workers
Cast members from various productions of Rent around the world have virtually joined forces for a video in honor of the frontline heroes.... (read more)
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With BY JEEVES This Weekend
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with By Jeeves, this Saturday, May 9!... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Barbra Streisand, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, and More Set For Robin Hood's RISE UP NEW YORK! Virtual Telethon
Robin Hood, New York's largest poverty-fighting organization, and iHeartMedia will join together with New York television and radio stations to air a ... (read more)
Doctors Report Signs That Nick Cordero Might Be in Early Stages of Waking Up
His wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, reports: 'The doctor just called and said that Nick is showing very, very early stages of tracking, w... (read more)
The Cast Of WHITE COLLAR Will Reunite On STARS IN THE HOUSE
The cast of 'White Collar' will reunite on an all-new 'Stars In The House,' airing live on Thursday, May 7th at 8 PM ET on the Stars In The House Yout... (read more)
