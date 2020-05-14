Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Students From Point Park, Belmont, NYU, and More!
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!
View the full database here.
Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.
Christian Hastings Barker from Point Park University
Acting Reel
Click Here for More Information on Christian Hastings Barker
Kate Schiliro from New York University Tisch
You'll Be Back
Click Here for More Information on Kate Schiliro
Carly Carroll from Abilene Christian University
Carly Carroll Performance Reel
Click Here for More Information on Carly Carroll
Katie Willis from New York Conservatory for the Dramatic Arts
Anything Can Happen
Click Here for More Information on Katie Willis
Ann Marie Meeker from The University of Alabama
Out of My Head/Dance Reel/The Coolest Girl
Click Here for More Information on Ann Marie Meeker
Ryan J Lynch from Belmont University
Death of a Bachelor
Click Here for More Information on Ryan J Lynch
Marissa Smoker from Point Park University
Map of Scars, Little Bit in Love, You Don't Know Me
Click Here for More Information on Marissa Smoker
Noelle Cornelius from Elon University
"Gruesome Playground Injuries" by Rajiv Joseph
Click Here for More Information on Noelle Cornelius
Victoria Alev Duffy from Fordham University
Monica's Song (Clinton the Musical)
Click Here for More Information on Victoria Alev Duffy
BREAKING: HAMILTON Film is Coming to Disney+ July 3
Lin-Manuel Miranda has announced that the Hamilton film is coming to Disney+ on July 3!... (read more)
Nick Cordero Is Officially Awake After Weeks in a Coma
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero has been in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital because of complications from coronavirus, which resulted in the amputation... (read more)
BOMBSHELL's 2015 Concert Will Stream Next Week; SMASH Cast to Come Together for Virtual Reunion
The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE have announced a special one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), featuri... (read more)
Lincoln Center Announces BROADWAY FRIDAYS, Free Online Streams Featuring CAROUSEL, THE NANCE and More
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has announced Broadway Fridays, free online streams of some of the most beloved Live From Lincoln Center broadc... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Share Great Update on Nick Cordero's Recovery Progress- 'He Is Starting to Follow Commands'
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero has been in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital after surgeons amputated his right leg because of complications from the co... (read more)
Broadway Shutdown Extends To September
With the ongoing suspension of Broadway performances due to COVID-19 continuing until further notice, the Broadway League is updating information rega... (read more)
