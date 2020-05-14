STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Students From Point Park, Belmont, NYU, and More!

May. 14, 2020  

We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!

Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!

View the full database here.

Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.

Christian Hastings Barker from Point Park University


Acting Reel
Click Here for More Information on Christian Hastings Barker

Kate Schiliro from New York University Tisch


You'll Be Back
Click Here for More Information on Kate Schiliro

Carly Carroll from Abilene Christian University


Carly Carroll Performance Reel
Click Here for More Information on Carly Carroll

Katie Willis from New York Conservatory for the Dramatic Arts


Anything Can Happen
Click Here for More Information on Katie Willis

Ann Marie Meeker from The University of Alabama


Out of My Head/Dance Reel/The Coolest Girl
Click Here for More Information on Ann Marie Meeker

Ryan J Lynch from Belmont University


Death of a Bachelor
Click Here for More Information on Ryan J Lynch

Marissa Smoker from Point Park University


Map of Scars, Little Bit in Love, You Don't Know Me
Click Here for More Information on Marissa Smoker

Noelle Cornelius from Elon University


"Gruesome Playground Injuries" by Rajiv Joseph
Click Here for More Information on Noelle Cornelius

Victoria Alev Duffy from Fordham University


Monica's Song (Clinton the Musical)
Click Here for More Information on Victoria Alev Duffy


