Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Students From Lehman, UMich, NYU, and More!
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!
View the full database here.
Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.
Johana Gracia Lara from Lehman College
Glitter and be Gay
Click Here for More Information on Johana Gracia Lara
Mac McGougan from University of North Carolina at Pembroke
Who I'd Be from Shrek the Musical and C'est Moi from Camelot
Click Here for More Information on Mac McGougan
Aja Hinds from NYU
Acting Reel
Click Here for More Information on Aja Hinds
Kaila Noelle from Shenandoah Conservatory
Right In Front of Your Eyes
Click Here for More Information on Kaila Noelle
Andrew Sivco from The University of Central Florida
It's Hard To Speak My Heart
Click Here for More Information on Andrew Sivco
Sam Dubin from University of Michigan
Monologue - Con - Stupid Fucking Bird by Aaron Posner
Click Here for More Information on Sam Dubin
Chris Rollins from Brigham Young University
Forbidden Fruit from The Apple Tree
Click Here for More Information on Chris Rollins
Madelyn Sproat from Emerson College
Unusual Way
Click Here for More Information on Madelyn Sproat
Morgan Snowden from Point Park University
'Blue Horizon' and 'That's Life'
Click Here for More Information on Morgan Snowden
Elizabeth Lackey from Catawba College
Falling- Smokey Joe's Cafe
Click Here for More Information on Elizabeth Lackey
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BREAKING: HAMILTON Film is Coming to Disney+ July 3
Lin-Manuel Miranda has announced that the Hamilton film is coming to Disney+ on July 3!... (read more)
Nick Cordero Is Officially Awake After Weeks in a Coma
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero has been in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital because of complications from coronavirus, which resulted in the amputation... (read more)
BOMBSHELL's 2015 Concert Will Stream Next Week; SMASH Cast to Come Together for Virtual Reunion
The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE have announced a special one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), featuri... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Share Great Update on Nick Cordero's Recovery Progress- 'He Is Starting to Follow Commands'
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero has been in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital after surgeons amputated his right leg because of complications from the co... (read more)
Lincoln Center Announces BROADWAY FRIDAYS, Free Online Streams Featuring CAROUSEL, THE NANCE and More
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has announced Broadway Fridays, free online streams of some of the most beloved Live From Lincoln Center broadc... (read more)
Broadway Shutdown Extends To September
With the ongoing suspension of Broadway performances due to COVID-19 continuing until further notice, the Broadway League is updating information rega... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda has announced that the Hamilton film is coming to Disney+ on July 3!... (read more)
Nick Cordero Is Officially Awake After Weeks in a Coma
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero has been in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital because of complications from coronavirus, which resulted in the amputation... (read more)
BOMBSHELL's 2015 Concert Will Stream Next Week; SMASH Cast to Come Together for Virtual Reunion
The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE have announced a special one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), featuri... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Share Great Update on Nick Cordero's Recovery Progress- 'He Is Starting to Follow Commands'
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero has been in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital after surgeons amputated his right leg because of complications from the co... (read more)
Lincoln Center Announces BROADWAY FRIDAYS, Free Online Streams Featuring CAROUSEL, THE NANCE and More
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has announced Broadway Fridays, free online streams of some of the most beloved Live From Lincoln Center broadc... (read more)
Broadway Shutdown Extends To September
With the ongoing suspension of Broadway performances due to COVID-19 continuing until further notice, the Broadway League is updating information rega... (read more)