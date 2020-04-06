Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 15
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!
View the full database here.
Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.
J Travis Cooper from James Madison University
Skyscraper
Click Here for More Information on J Travis Cooper
Emily Ann Lostracco from St. Lawrence College
Someone Like You (Jekyll and Hyde)/ The Lonely Goatherd (The Sound of Music)
Click Here for More Information on Emily Ann Lostracco
Cooper McConnell Shaw from James Madison University
Right Before My Eyes
Click Here for More Information on Cooper McConnell Shaw
Matthew Carp from The Hartt School
'Haven't Met You Yet' (Michael Bublé), Dance Clips
Click Here for More Information on Matthew Carp
Evan Benjamin from The Hartt School
Grace Kelly - MIKA
Click Here for More Information on Evan Benjamin
Abigail Becker from Southeast Missouri State University
Performance Reel
Click Here for More Information on Abigail Becker
Kurtis Bradley Brown from University of Cincinnati - CCM
Let Me Walk Among You
Click Here for More Information on Kurtis Bradley Brown
Taylor Congdon from DeSales University
Darryl is a Boy
Click Here for More Information on Taylor Congdon
Bethany Kasper from University of Arkansas
Journey To The Past
Click Here for More Information on Bethany Kasper
Peyton MacKay Tinder from The Hartt School
Show Me
Click Here for More Information on Peyton MacKay Tinder
