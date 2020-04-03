Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 12
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Gabriel Girson from Syracuse University
'Scottish Golfers' by Robin Williams
Xhenet Capani from Temple University
Xhenet Virtual Senior Showcase- Broadway World from Xhenet Capani on Vimeo.
Part of Your World (The Little Mermaid) and Dangerous Woman (Ariana Grande)
Gabi Chun from Molloy/Cap21
Great Balls of Fire
Nick Berninger from University of Cincinnati - College Conservatory of Music (CCM)
Great Balls of Fire/ You Walk With Me/ Sit Down You're Rocking The Boat
Mikaela Krall from Lebanon Valley College
Somewhere That's Green from Little Shop of Horrors
Anastasia Cutter from Reinhardt University
Maybe This Time
Erich W. Schleck from CCM (College-Conservatory of Music)
Summer, Highland Falls/Epiphany/Not the Boy Next Door
Andrew Stevens Purdy from Elon University
Vocal Reel
Riley Henderson from Belmont University
Hit By a Bus (Original)
Whitnee A. Bomkamp from Manhattan School of Music
"Crossing a Bridge" from Anastasia
