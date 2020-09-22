The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Announces Fall 2020 Digital Season

The season will feature sixteen digital concerts.

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center has announced a Fall Season of digital concerts to replace each of the performances originally scheduled for Alice Tully Hall -- Front Row Mainstage, 16 newly-curated concerts drawn from CMS's vast archive of high-quality recordings. All of these concerts will be streamed on the CMS website for free and will remain on the CMS site for one week after they are posted, unless otherwise indicated

CMS Co-Artistic Directors David Finckel and Wu Han admit that it was a bit of a daunting challenge to create an entire season of new and compelling digital concerts for each of the season's scheduled dates. "But," said Finckel and Wu Han, "we wanted to make sure that everyone who was holding a ticket for one of our fall concerts at Alice Tully Hall had a new and compelling musical experience waiting for them on that night. We looked to elements of our originally scheduled season - artists, genres, composers and juxtapositions - to serve as a jumping-off point for re-imagining wonderful new programs that would be impossible to present in person because the cost and logistics of bringing in such a wide variety of artists from around the world. In the end," Finckel added, "we were pleased to see that the digital format actually opened new artistic doors for us, allowing us to expand the limits of what we could present in a single concert."

CMS Front Row was originally conceived in March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible to perform for live audiences in the concert hall. The series draws from the vast CMS archive of more than 1,000 state-of-the-art HD concert and education videos. This fall, in addition to these beautifully shot, carefully curated full-length performance videos, new content is being created to accompany and complement the archival concert series. CMS Front Row was created to sustain audiences and provide a new way to experience this beautiful art form in a meaningful and innovative way, from the virtual "Front Row," in the comfort and safety of listeners' homes.

New Programs in the Rose Studio and Beyond

CMS is taking advantage of the recently upgraded technical capabilities of the Rose Studio at Lincoln Center to host a new livestreamed International Quartets Series (live from Rose and live-to-tape in other venues) as well as two new digital lecture series this fall. In 2019, CMS upgraded this intimate space for the digital age, adding improved livestreaming capacity, additional HD cameras and new lighting that is both energy-efficient and designed to enhance the concert experience for in-person and online viewers. Now, the venue serves as a state-of-the-art livestreaming venue.

Premiere: International Quartets Series launches this fall with three concerts of new performances, livestreamed or exclusively pre-recorded for CMS. On October 15 at 7:30 pm, the Calidore Quartet performs a concert live from the Rose Studio, including a piece by Wynton Marsalis; on November 19 at 7:30pm, the Danish String Quartet presents a newly-recorded concert from Copenhagen; and December 17 at 7:30pm, the Escher Quartet is live from Rose Studio. Viewing passes (on sale September 30) are $20 per concert or $50 for all three Fall concerts. CMS is able to offer these concerts free to students, thanks to the generous support of its donors.

The Art of Interpretation is a series dedicated to showcasing how artists interpret specific musical passages in a selection of repertoire. With a combination of lecture and performance elements, the programs give audiences a sense of the artists' process as they prepare to perform a piece of music. On October 6, pianist Gilles Vonsattel discusses and performs Debussy's Images for Piano. On October 27, pianist Orion Weiss and violinist Arnaud Sussmann discuss and perform Brahms' violin sonatas. On November 24, pianist Michael Brown and cellist Nicholas Canellakis discuss and perform Grieg's Sonata in A minor for Cello and Piano. Viewing passes (on sale September 30) for this online series are $13 each or 3 for $30, and free for students.

The Musical Heritage series explores the musical legacies of towering figures in classical music through conversations with students and colleagues along with film clips and historical photos. The series opens on September 22 with a tribute to violinist Isaac Stern (1920-2001) and his devotion to chamber music, hosted by Ara Guzelimian, with David Finckel, Wu Han, Jaime Laredo and Philip Setzer, musicians who all played with Mr. Stern. On October 28, cellists David Finckel and Dmitri Atapine discuss the legacy of cellist Mstislav Rostropovich (1927-2007) and share never-before-seen footage and photographs of the great cellist. On November 30, the series considers the Caprices of the legendary violinist and composer Niccolò Paganini (1782-1840) with violinist Sean Lee, a Paganini Caprice specialist who studied with Ruggiero Riccio (1918-2012), who was himself known for his performances and recordings of Paganini's work; joining Lee is violinist Aaron Boyd. This series is streamed for free; it is available on-demand on the CMS website for one week after the premiere.

Front Row National

This fall, dozens of chamber music organizations around North America will be including CMS's digital series, Front Row National, in their fall offerings to audiences. This initiative enables chamber music organizations in the U.S. and Canada to bring CMS's outstanding digital concerts (curated from the CMS archive) to their audiences on their own websites and on their own schedules. More than 45 organizations are participating in the program, and more than 200 broadcasts are currently scheduled. Organizations that have recently announced their Front Row National line-ups include the UGA Performing Arts Center in Athens, Georgia; Charlottesville's Tuesday Evening Concert Series in Virginia; Tryon Concert Association in North Carolina; The Green Music Center at Sonoma State University in California; and St. Cecilia Music Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Amy C. Miller, Director of Programming and Education at the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn, Alabama, said, "Being able to share CMS of Lincoln Center's 'Front Row' as part of our fall programming has been a wonderful experience. The programs are beautifully contextualized by Wu Han and David Finckel and offer an hour or so of calming respite for our viewers, especially now, when we're not able to gather together in the concert hall. The CMS artists have also been generous and eager to engage with our community and university students via surrounding virtual events, adding a personal touch to this online experience." For more information on CMS Front Row National, visit: https://www.davidroweartists.com/cmslc-front-row.

Spring 2021

Looking forward, CMS has decided to postpone its Spring 2021 subscription series of concerts to the 2022-23 season and focus on creating and presenting new concerts - digital, livestream or live in-person -- adapted to the conditions and restrictions of the pandemic as they arise and change. "CMS has committed, from the beginning of the pandemic, to presenting live performances of chamber music when we can do so safely," said Suzanne Davidson, CMS Executive Director. "As chamber music is a remarkably nimble art form, we're incorporating flexibility into all of our plans, since conditions and regulations are likely to be uncertain for many months to come. Right now, there is no realistic way for us to present our currently programmed spring subscription concerts in Alice Tully Hall with artists from around the world, but we hope that we will be able to reunite our artists and our audiences before too much more time passes. We're looking for opportunities to do that, and we can't wait to present in-person performances for our wonderful CMS community."

Front Row Mainstage Highlights, Fall 2020

All Front Row Mainstage concerts are streamed for free; each program premieres on the date indicated and remains available on-demand for two weeks on the CMS website. Highlights below; a complete chronological schedule, from September to December 2020, follows.

The Front Row Artist Series concerts focus on the work of individual CMS artists in a variety of ensembles, complemented by a short documentary film on the artist's life and work. This season's artists are: clarinetist Anthony McGill (Oct 8), who joined CMS as a member of the Bowers Program and was just awarded the Avery Fisher Prize; the award-winning and adventurous Calidore Quartet (Nov 12); and two of CMS's longtime members and mentors, violist Paul Neubauer (Oct 22) and violinist Ani Kavafian (Oct 29), each in their own Artist Series concert.

Four concerts during the season are devoted to repertoire for a particular number of musicians: trios, quartets, quintets and sextets. "Exceptional Trios" (Nov 6) includes a variety of unusual combinations, including flute/viola/harp and clarinet/violin/piano; "A Trio of Quartets" (Oct 25) provides an opportunity to hear three of the world's best string quartets back-to-back: the Calidore, Danish and Orion quartets; "Compelling Quintets" (Oct 23) brings together Schumann's 1842 Quintet, which essentially created the genre, and Bloch's rarely heard Quintet No. 1; and "SextetFest" (Nov 17) pairs two sextet line-ups performing music by Brahms and Mendelssohn.

"The Inventors" (Nov 22) is an evening of inventive composers and their work: Mozart's next-generation, post-Haydn Trio in G major for Piano, Violin, and Cello; Crumb's Four Nocturnes, Ravel's Gaspard de la nuit, the fantastical work for solo piano whose second movement was designed to be excruciatingly difficult to play; and de Mey's remarkable percussion trio aptly titled "Table Music," which evokes a dizzying array of sounds, rhythms and moods using only the performers' hands and tabletops.

In December, CMS continues its tradition of presenting Bach's Brandenburg Concertos, and this fall, audiences will have a chance to see performances gathered from six different past seasons.

Inspector Pulse (aka Bruce Adolphe, Resident Lecturer at CMS and Director of Family Programs), the world's greatest and only Private Ear, returns this fall to unlock the mysteries and joys of music-making for young people. He explores music fundamentals - rhythm, scales, dynamics, and intervals - through piano improvisations, musical examples, funny stories, puns, and a bit of mayhem. Fridays at 11 am, then on-demand.

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

Fall 2020 Digital Season

September 22 - December 16

Musical Heritage: Stern

Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 7:30 pm

A very special Tribute to Isaac Stern on the anniversary of his passing. A panel of Stern's former performing and teaching colleagues fondly remember his legacy and share their memories, photos, and videos. A Q and A will follow the discussion. Hosted by Ara Guzelimian, featuring CMS Co-Artistic Directors David Finckel and Wu Han, and violinists Jaime Laredo and Philip Setzer.

Art of Interpretation: Debussy Images

Tuesday, October 6, 2020, 5:00 pm

Debussy Images for Piano (1901-05, 1907)

Gilles Vonsattel, piano

Artist Series: Anthony McGill

Thursday, October 8, 2020, 7:30 pm

Messiaen "Abyss of the Birds" from Quatuor pour la fin du temps (Quartet for the End of Time) for Clarinet, Violin, Cello, and Piano (1940-41)

Anthony McGill, clarinet

Poulenc Sonata for Clarinet and Piano (1962)

Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gloria Chien, piano

Brahms Trio in A minor for Clarinet, Cello, and Piano, Op. 114 (1891)

Anthony McGill, clarinet; Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Inon Barnatan, piano

Virtuoso Violins

Tuesday, October 13, 2020, 7:30 pm

Telemann Concerto in D major for Four Violins, TWV 40:202 (c. 1720)

Francisco Fullana, Danbi Um, Paul Huang, Sean Lee, violin



Strauss Sonata in E-flat major for Violin and Piano, Op. 18 (1887-88)

Danbi Um, violin; Orion Weiss, piano



--INTERMISSION (Discussion with artists)--



Fauré Quartet No. 1 in C minor for Piano, Violin, Viola, and Cello, Op. 15 (1876-79)

Wu Han, piano; Paul Huang, violin; Matthew Lipman, viola; Clive Greensmith, cello

Live from the Rose Studio

International String Quartet Series: Calidore Quartet

Thursday, October 15, 2020, 7:30 pm

Dvořák Quartet No. 12 in F major for Strings, Op. 96, "The American" (1893)

Calidore String Quartet (Jeffrey Myers, Ryan Meehan, violin; Jeremy Berry, viola; Estelle Choi, cello)



Marsalis Selections from At the Octoroon Balls for String Quartet (1995)

Calidore String Quartet (Jeffrey Myers, Ryan Meehan, violin; Jeremy Berry, viola; Estelle Choi, cello)



Schubert Quartettsatz in C minor for Strings, D. 703 (1820)

Calidore String Quartet (Jeffrey Myers, Ryan Meehan, violin; Jeremy Berry, viola; Estelle Choi, cello)

Inspector Pulse@Home: Stress Can Be Fun!

Friday, October 16, 2020, 11:00am

Inspector Pulse discovers that you can use a musical accent mark to put stress on a note and create dance rhythms!

Winds from Different Lands

Sunday, October 18, 2020, 5:00 pm

Mozart Selections from Don Giovanni for Two Oboes, Two Clarinets, Two Bassoons, and Two Horns (1787)

James Austin Smith, Stephen Taylor, oboe; Tommaso Lonquich, Romie de Guise-Langlois, clarinet; Marc Goldberg, Peter Kolkay, bassoon; David Jolley, Eric Reed, horn



Balakirev Octet for Flute, Oboe, Horn, Violin, Viola, Cello, Bass, and Piano, Op. 3 (1855-56)

Ransom Wilson, flute; James Austin Smith, oboe; David Jolley, horn; Sean Lee, violin; Mark Holloway, viola; Inbal Segev, cello; Xavier Foley, bass; Michael Brown, piano



--INTERMISSION (Discussion with artists)--



Barber Summer Music for Flute, Oboe, Clarinet, Bassoon, and Horn, Op. 31 (1955)

Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Stephen Taylor, oboe; Sebastian Manz, clarinet; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Radovan Vlatkovic, horn



Poulenc Sextet for Flute, Oboe, Clarinet, Bassoon, Horn, and Piano (1932-39)

Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Stephen Taylor, oboe; Romie de Guise-Langlois, clarinet; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Radovan Vlatkovic, horn; Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano

Artist Series: Paul Neubauer

Thursday, October 22, 2020, 7:30 pm

Schumann Märchenerzählungen (Fairy Tales) for Clarinet, Viola, and Piano, Op. 132 (1853)

Romie de Guise-Langlois, clarinet; Paul Neubauer, viola; Inon Barnatan, piano



Dale "Romance" from Suite for Viola and Piano (1906)

Paul Neubauer, viola; Gloria Chien, piano



Turina Escena andaluza for Viola, String Quartet, and Piano, Op. 7 (1912)

Paul Neubauer, viola; Ida Kavafian, Daniel Phillips, violin; Richard O'Neill, viola; Paul Watkins, cello; Alessio Bax, piano



Kreisler Liebesleid for Three Violins, Viola, and Cello

Sean Lee, Benjamin Beilman, Danbi Um, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; David Finckel, cello



Shostakovich Impromptu for Viola and Piano (1931)

Paul Neubauer, viola; Wu Han, piano



Boulanger American Vision for Viola and Piano Trio

Paul Neubauer, viola; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Paul Watkins, cello; Gilles Vonsattel, piano

Inspector Pulse@Home: It's About Time!

Friday, October 23, 2020, 11:00am

Inspector Pulse was late for dinner, he realized he could just go faster and that led him to discover TEMPO! You can speed up or slow down anything by changing the tempo!

Compelling Quintets

Friday, October 23, 2020, 7:30 pm

Schumann Quintet in E-flat major for Piano, Two Violins, Viola, and Cello, Op. 44 (1842)

Anne-Marie McDermott, piano; Ani Kavafian, Chad Hoopes, violin; Matthew Lipman, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello



--INTERMISSION (Discussion with artists)--



Bloch Quintet No. 1 for Piano, Two Violins, Viola, and Cello (1921-23)

Michael Brown, piano; Kristin Lee, Danbi Um, violin; Matthew Lipman, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello

A Trio of Quartets

Sunday, October 25, 2020, 5:00 pm

Mendelssohn Quartet in D major for Strings, Op. 44, No. 1 (1838)

Calidore String Quartet (Jeffrey Myers, Ryan Meehan, violin; Jeremy Berry, viola; Estelle Choi, cello)



Widmann Jagdquartett for Strings (2003)

Danish String Quartet (Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen, Frederik Øland, violin; Asbjørn Nørgaard, viola; Fredrik Schøyen Sjölin)



--INTERMISSION (Discussion with artists)--



Verdi Quartet in E minor for Strings (1873)

Orion String Quartet (Daniel Phillips, Todd Phillips, violin; Steven Tenenbom, viola; Timothy Eddy, cello)

Art of Interpretation: Brahms Violin Sonatas

Tuesday, October 27, 2020, 5:00 pm

Brahms Sonata No. 1 in G major for Violin and Piano, Op. 78 (1878-79)

Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Orion Weiss, piano



Brahms Sonata No. 3 in D minor for Violin and Piano, Op. 108 (1886-88)

Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Orion Weiss, piano

Musical Heritage: Rostropovich

Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 5:00 pm

Cellists David Finckel and Dmitri Atapine discuss the legacy of cellist Mstislav Rostropovich (1927-2007) and share never-before-seen footage and photographs of the great cellist.

Artist Series: Ani Kavafian

Thursday, October 29, 2020, 7:30 pm

Brahms Scherzo, WoO 2, from "F-A-E" Sonata for Violin and Piano (1853)

Ani Kavafian, violin; Alessio Bax, piano



Dvořák Trio in F minor for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Op. 65 (1883)

Orion Weiss, piano; Ani Kavafian, violin; Carter Brey, cello

Inspector Pulse@Home: Shhh! What?

Friday, October 30, 2020, 11:00am

Inspector Pulse discovers why they call a piano a piano and examines dynamics in music!

Inspector Pulse@Home: Feeling Pent Up?

Friday, November 6, 2020, 11:00am

Inspector Pulse discovers a scale with only five notes!

Exceptional Trios

Friday, November 6, 2020, 7:30 pm

Rota Trio for Flute, Violin, and Piano (1958)

Sooyun Kim, flute; Angelo Xiang Yu, violin; Lise de la Salle, piano



Debussy Sonata for Flute, Viola, and Harp (1915)

Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Yura Lee, viola; Bridget Kibbey, harp



--INTERMISSION (Discussion with artists)--



Ibert Cinq pièces en trio for Oboe, Clarinet, and Bassoon (1935)

James Austin Smith, oboe; Alexander Fiterstein, clarinet; Marc Goldberg, bassoon



Schoenfield Trio for Clarinet, Violin, and Piano (1986)

David Shifrin, clarinet; Ida Kavafian, violin; Anne-Marie McDermott, piano

Artist Series: Calidore Quartet

Thursday, November 12, 2020, 7:30 pm

Mendelssohn Quartet in F minor for Strings, Op. 80 (1847)

Calidore String Quartet (Jeffrey Myers, Ryan Meehan, violin; Jeremy Berry, viola; Estelle Choi, cello)



Dvořák Quintet in G major for Two Violins, Viola, Cello, and Bass, Op. 77 (1875)

Jeffrey Myers, Ryan Meehan, violin; Jeremy Berry, viola; Estelle Choi, cello; Xavier Foley, bass

Inspector Pulse@Home: Round Trip Ticket!

Friday, November 13, 2020, 11:00am

Inspector Pulse figures out how a musical form is like a trip.

SextetFest

Tuesday, November 17, 2020, 7:30 pm

Brahms Sextet No. 1 in B-flat major for Two Violins, Two Violas, and Two Cellos, Op. 18 (1859-60)

Sean Lee, Alexander Sitkovetsky, violin; Matthew Lipman, Richard O'Neill, viola; Keith Robinson, David Finckel, cello



--INTERMISSION (Discussion with artists)--



Mendelssohn Sextet in D major for Piano, Violin, Two Violas, Cello, and Bass, Op. 110 (1824)

Jon Kimura Parker, piano; Kristin Lee, violin; Cynthia Phelps, Richard O'Neill, viola; Clive Greensmith, cello; Anthony Manzo, bass

International String Quartet Series: Danish Quartet

Thursday, November 19, 2020, 7:30 pm

Bach "Contrapunctus XIV: Fuga a 3 Soggetti" from The Art of Fugue for String Quartet (Before 1742, rev. c. 1745 and 1748-49)

Danish String Quartet (Frederik Øland, Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen, violin; Asbjørn Nørgaard, viola; Fredrik Schøyen Sjölin, cello)



Webern Langsamer Satz for String Quartet (1905)

Danish String Quartet (Frederik Øland, Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen, violin; Asbjørn Nørgaard, viola; Fredrik Schøyen Sjölin, cello)



Bach Vor deinen Thron tret ich hiermit for String Quartet, BWV 668 (1750)

Danish String Quartet (Frederik Øland, Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen, violin; Asbjørn Nørgaard, viola; Fredrik Schøyen Sjölin, cello)



Mozart Quartet in E-flat major for Strings, K. 428 (1783)

Danish String Quartet (Frederik Øland, Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen, violin; Asbjørn Nørgaard, viola; Fredrik Schøyen Sjölin, cello)

Inspector Pulse@Home: A Delicious Scale!

Friday, November 20, 2020, 11:00am

Inspector Pulse creates his own tasty system to remember the notes of a scale.

The Inventors

Sunday, November 22, 2020, 5:00 pm

Mozart Trio in G major for Piano, Violin, and Cello, K. 564 (1788)

Orion Weiss, piano; Nicolas Dautricourt, violin; Mihai Marica, cello



Crumb Four Nocturnes (Night Music II) for Violin and Piano (1964)

Kristin Lee, violin; Gloria Chien, piano



de Mey Musique de tables for Percussion Trio (1987)

Christopher Froh, Ayano Kataoka, Ian David Rosenbaum, percussion



--INTERMISSION (Discussion with artists)--



Ravel Gaspard de la nuit for Piano (1908)

Juho Pohjonen, piano

Inspector Pulse@Home: Inspector Pulse Takes the Fifth!

Friday, November 27, 2020, 11:00am

The wacky Inspector examines how amazing the interval of a fifth is in music!

Musical Heritage: Paganini

Monday, November 30, 2020, 5:00 pm

Violinist Sean Lee, a Paganini Caprice specialist, joins violinist Aaron Boyd for an exploration of Paganini's amazing violin writing.

Inspector Pulse@Home: Inspector Pulse Takes the Rest!

Friday, December 4, 2020, 11:00am

Inspector Pulse investigates silence in music!

Intimate Bach

Sunday, December 6, 2020, 5:00 pm

Bach Trio Sonata in C minor for Flute, Violin, and Continuo, from Musical Offering, BWV 1079 (1747)

Adam Walker, flute; Alexander Sitkovetsky, violin; Timothy Eddy, cello; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord



Bach Sonata in G minor transcribed for Cello and Continuo, BWV 1029 (Before 1741)

Patrick Demenga, cello solo; Thomas Demenga, cello; Luka Juhart, accordion



--INTERMISSION (Discussion with artists)--



Bach Cantata Ich habe genug, BWV 82 (1727)

Ryan Speedo Green, bass-baritone; Daniel Phillips, Todd Phillips, violin; Steven Tenenbom, viola; Timothy Eddy, cello; Timothy Cobb, bass; Paolo Bordignon, harpsichord; Stephen Taylor, oboe

Art of Interpretation

Monday, December 7, 2020, 5:00 pm

Chopin Introduction and Polonaise brillante in C major for Cello and Piano, Op. 3 (1829-30)

Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Michael Brown, piano



Grieg Sonata in A minor for Cello and Piano, Op. 36 (1882-83)

Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Michael Brown, piano

Vivaldi Explosion

Tuesday, December 8, 2020, 7:30 pm

Vivaldi Sonata in A minor for Cello and Continuo, RV 43 (c. 1739)

Efe Baltacigil, cello solo; Dane Johansen, cello; Paul O'Dette, lute; John Gibbons, harpsichord



Vivaldi Concerto in G minor for Flute, Oboe, and Bassoon, RV 103

Sooyun Kim, flute; Stephen Taylor, oboe; Bram van Sambeek, bassoon



Vivaldi Concerto in F major for Three Violins, Strings, and Continuo, RV 551 (1711)

Todd Phillips, Bella Hristova, Chad Hoopes, violin solo; Sean Lee, Aaron Boyd, violin; Pierre Lapointe, viola; Timothy Eddy, cello; Anthony Manzo, bass; Michael Sponseller, harpsichord



--INTERMISSION (Discussion with artists)--



Vivaldi Sonata in D minor for Two Violins and Continuo, RV 63, "La Follia" (published c. 1705)

Adam Barnett-Hart, Aaron Boyd, violin; Brook Speltz, cello; Jason Vieaux, guitar



Vivaldi Concerto in D major for Mandolin, Strings, and Continuo, RV 93 (1730-31)

Avi Avital, mandolin; Paul Huang, Danbi Um, Ani Kavafian, Chad Hoopes, violin; Mihai Marica, Daniel McDonough, cello; Anthony Manzo, bass; Jiayan Sun, harpsichord

The Brandenburg Concertos

Sunday, December 13, 2020, 5:00 pm

Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F major, BWV 1046 (1720)

Daniel Phillips, violino piccolo; Cho-Liang Lin, Danbi Um, violin; Mark Holloway, viola; Colin Carr, cello; Joseph Conyers, bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord; Stephen Taylor, Randall Ellis, James Austin Smith, oboe; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Jennifer Montone, Julie Landsman, horn



Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 in F major, BWV 1047 (1720)

Aaron Boyd, violin; Sooyun Kim, flute; Stephen Taylor, oboe; David Washburn, trumpet; Sean Lee, Benjamin Beilman, violin; Lawrence Dutton, viola; Paul Watkins, cello; Marc Goldberg, bassoon; Timothy Cobb, bass; John Gibbons, harpsichord



Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G major, BWV 1048 (1720)

Ani Kavafian, Yura Lee, Alexander Sitkovetsky, violin; Matthew Lipman, Paul Neubauer, Daniel Phillips, viola; Mihai Marica, Timothy Eddy, Inbal Segev, cello; Anthony Manzo, bass; Paolo Bordignon, harpsichord



--INTERMISSION (Discussion with artists)--



Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 in G major, BWV 1049 (1720)

Paul Huang, violin; Sooyun Kim, Demarre McGill, flute; Chad Hoopes, Daniel Phillips, violin; Richard O'Neill, viola; Jakob Koranyi, cello; Joseph Conyers, bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord



Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D major, BWV 1050 (1720)

Bella Hristova, violin; Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Hyeyeon Park, harpsichord/piano; Francisco Fullana, violin; Richard O'Neill, viola; Colin Carr, cello; Xavier Foley, bass



Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 in B-flat major, BWV 1051 (1720)

Paul Neubauer, Che-Yen Chen, viola; Timothy Eddy, Dmitri Atapine, Keith Robinson, cello; Scott Pingel, bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord

Beethoven Celebration

Wednesday, December 16, 2020, 10:00 am

Beethoven Quartet in A major for Strings, Op. 18, No. 5 (1799-1800)

Jerusalem Quartet (Alexander Pavlovsky, Sergei Bresler, violin; Ori Kam, viola; Kyril Zlotnikov, cello)



LECTURE: Beethoven String Quartets, Op. 59

David Finckel



Beethoven Quartet in E minor for Strings, Op. 59, No. 2, "Razumovsky" (1806)

Miró Quartet (Daniel Ching, William Fedkenheuer, violin; John Largess, viola; Joshua Gindele, cello)



Beethoven Quartet in E-flat major for Strings, Op. 74, "Harp" (1809)

Orion String Quartet (Daniel Phillips, Todd Phillips, violin; Steven Tenenbom, viola; Timothy Eddy, cello)



Beethoven Quartet in F minor for Strings, Op. 95, "Serioso" (1810-11)

Orion String Quartet (Daniel Phillips, Todd Phillips, violin; Steven Tenenbom, viola; Timothy Eddy, cello)



LECTURE: Beethoven String Quartets, Op. 131, 135

Michael Parloff



Beethoven Quartet in C-sharp minor for Strings, Op. 131 (1825-26)

Danish String Quartet (Frederik Øland, Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen, violin; Asbjørn Nørgaard, viola; Fredrik Schøyen Sjölin, cello)



Beethoven Quartet in F major for Strings, Op. 135 (1826)

Danish String Quartet (Frederik Øland, Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen, violin; Asbjørn Nørgaard, viola; Fredrik Schøyen Sjölin, cello)



Beethoven Quintet in E-flat major for Oboe, Clarinet, Bassoon, Horn, and Piano, Op. 16 (1796)

James Austin Smith, oboe; David Shifrin, clarinet; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Jennifer Montone, horn; Jeremy Denk, piano



Beethoven Septet in E-flat major for Winds and Strings, Op. 20 (1799)

David Shifrin, clarinet; Bram van Sambeek, bassoon; Radovan Vlatkovic, horn; Sean Lee, violin; Mark Holloway, viola; Mihai Marica, cello; Kurt Muroki, bass



Beethoven Serenade in D major for Flute, Violin, and Viola, Op. 25 (1801)

Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Ida Kavafian, violin; Daniel Phillips, viola



Beethoven Trio in B-flat major for Clarinet, Cello, and Piano, Op. 11 (1797)

Anthony McGill, clarinet; Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Inon Barnatan, piano



Beethoven Trio in C minor for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Op. 1, No. 3 (1794-95)

Inon Barnatan, piano; Augustin Hadelich, violin; Clive Greensmith, cello



Beethoven Trio in D major for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Op. 70, No. 1, "Ghost" (1808)

Gilbert Kalish, piano; Areta Zhulla, violin; Mihai Marica, cello



LECTURE: Beethoven Trio in B-flat major for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Op. 97, "Archduke"

Bruce Adolphe



Beethoven Trio in B-flat major for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Op. 97, "Archduke" (1810-11)

Jeremy Denk, piano; Erin Keefe, violin; Efe Baltacigil, cello



Beethoven Trio in G major for Violin, Viola, and Cello, Op. 9, No. 1 (1797-98)

Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; David Finckel, cello



Beethoven Quintet in C major for Two Violins, Two Violas, and Cello, Op. 29 (1801)

Cho-Liang Lin, Kristin Lee, violin; Mark Holloway, John Largess, viola; Gary Hoffman, cello



LECTURE: Beethoven's Fiddler: Ignaz Schuppanzigh and "The Chamber Music Society of Vienna"

Christopher H. Gibbs



Beethoven Sonata in G major for Violin and Piano, Op. 96 (1812)

Bella Hristova, violin; Gilbert Kalish, piano

Live from the Rose Studio

International String Quartet Series: Escher Quartet

Thursday, December 17, 2020, 7:30 pm

Bartók Quartet No. 6 for Strings, BB 119 (1939)

Escher String Quartet (Adam Barnett-Hart, Brendan Speltz, violin; Pierre Lapointe, viola; Brook Speltz, cello)



Sibelius Quartet in D minor for Strings, Op. 56, "Voces intimae" (1909)

Escher String Quartet (Adam Barnett-Hart, Brendan Speltz, violin; Pierre Lapointe, viola; Brook Speltz, cello)

About the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center (CMS) is one of eleven constituents of the largest performing arts complex in the world, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, which includes the New York Philharmonic, New York City Ballet, Lincoln Center Theater, and The Metropolitan Opera. With its home in Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall, CMS is known for the extraordinary quality of its performances and its programming, and for setting the benchmark for chamber music worldwide. Through its many performance, education, recording, and broadcast activities, it brings the experience of great chamber music to more people than any other organization of its kind. Under the leadership of Co-Artistic Directors David Finckel and Wu Han, CMS presents a wide variety of concert series and educational events for listeners of all ages, appealing to both connoisseurs and newcomers. The performing artists constitute a revolving multi-generational and international roster of the world's finest chamber musicians, enabling CMS to present chamber music of every instrumentation, style, and historical period. Annual activities include a full season in New York, as well as on national and international tours. CMS continues its leadership position in the digital arena, reaching hundreds of thousands of listeners around the globe each season with live streaming, more than 750 hours of performance and education videos free to the public on its website, a 52-week public radio series across the US, radio programming in Hong Kong and mainland China, appearances on American Public Media, the new monthly program In Concert with CMS on the ALL ARTS broadcast channel, and performances featured on Medici.tv, Tencent, and SiriusXM's Symphony Hall channel

The Alphadyne Foundation is the season underwriter of all new digital and live programming.

Photo Credit: Tristan Cook

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You