The Cathedral of St. John the Divine Presents TUESDAYS AT 6: A Series of Weekly Virtual Concerts
The Cathedral of St. John the Divine presents Tuesdays at 6, a new series of weekly streamed musical performances to bring the stunning concerts they are known for into your home. The next installment of the series, a performance of "Improvisations from Ipswich" by the Cathedral's Artist in Residence David Briggs will be live-streamed on Tuesday, May 26th from 6:00 PM - 6:30 PM on the Cathedral's Facebook page and YouTube channel, and will also be available on the Cathedral's website.
Tuesdays at 6 will continue each week with new performances from members of the Cathedral's Music department. Each performance will utilize newly pieced together digital organs, instruments lent by friendly neighbors, and objects commonly found in homes.
DETAILS:
EVENT: Tuesdays at 6 - Improvisations from Ipswich by David Briggs
DATE: Tuesday, May 26th
TIME: 6:00 PM - 6:30 PM
WHERE: Performance will be live-streamed on the Cathedral's Facebook page and YouTube channel, and will also be available on the Cathedral's website
