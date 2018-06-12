The 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Welcomes MEAN GIRLS' Star Barrett Wilbert Weed

This week we'd rather be us...but also be with our new #FriendoftheShow and Mean Girls star Barrett Wilbert Weed!

We're cracking open WAY TOO MANY MANCAN Wine cans while Barrett spills about sharing a dressing room with Kerry Butler, the honesty she brings to her unconventional roles, and how we should call more things a menagerie.

"What Have You Seen This Week?" finds Kimberly gushing about The Gentleman Caller at the Cherry Lane Theatre and Bryan sharing his fun trip to Escape to Margaritaville. Game Master Kimberly tries to stump us with the game "2018 Slang...OR Something I'm Trying to Make Happen," Barrett tries her hand at fielding the questionable questions in "Kevin's Corner" (including a fantasy musical casting of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Musical), and then we deal out the Lights of Broadway Show Cards and assign some new "Yearbook Superlatives."

We'll never say "you can't sit with us" to our new #FriendoftheShow...but Barrett does say "I don't NOT look like Tim Curry" on this episode," so listen in as the MANCANS flow as Barrett Wilbert Weeds gets Broadwaysted!

But WAIT--there's more! This week the Broadwaysted Crew and our friends at Goldstar are happy to bring you an amazing offer to perk up your "What Have You Seen This Week?" conversations!

Visit Goldstar.com or use their free app to purchase highly-discounted tickets to all forms of live entertainment and enter the code BROADWAY at checkout for an ADDITIONAL $10 OFF! You have until June 30th to use the code, so go out and see a show and make sure to send us a pic of you with your program on social media!

Listen to the episode here:

About Barrett : Barrett Wilbert Weed is an American Musical Theatre actress and singer currently starring as Janis in the Broadway hit musical Mean Girls. Barrett made her Broadway debut in the cast of Lysistrata Jones and rose to fame as the lead of Heathers: The Musical. She has also appeared in bare:the musical and FOUND: The Musicaland won a Helen Hayes Award for her turn as Sally Bowles in the Signature Theatre's Cabaret. Follow Barrett @BarrettWeed

About the Show : Join the hilarious happy hour antics on Broadwaysted every Tuesday as the Brightest Stars of Broadway have a few drinks, play a few games, and share a lot of laughs with host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt.

The recipe is simple. We take a generous pour of Delightful, Delicious, and Delovely featured show segments like "What Have You Seen This Week," "Stage Door Stories," and "Tuesdays in the Corner with Kevin"--mix in a few original games created by our resident Game Master Kimberly--and top it off with a healthy serving of Bryan's Pun-tastic Ponderings. What you get is a podcast filled to the brim with laughs, insight into the NYC Theatre Scene, and a hangover-free cocktail hour with your favorite stars.

Since May of 2016, Broadwaysted has released over 100 episodes and their growing #FriendsoftheShow guest list includes Broadway Legends, Fan Favorites, Fresh Faces, and a whole lot of Newsies,

