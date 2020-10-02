The American Dance Guild Presents 25 Dance Innovators and Cultural Leaders in 10 YEARS OVER 10 WEEKS

The festival begins on October 12th.

Reaching into its archival treasure trove of rarely seen recordings of past events, The American Dance Guild on October 12 will begin their virtual offering 10 Years Over 10 Weeks, a rich collection of video performances of honorees and guest artists over the last ten years of ADG Performance Festivals. The video stream, which will run for ten weeks, will feature works by 25 dance luminaries from ADG Festivals 2009-2019. Each of the Festival artists will appear sequentially by year, running for one week. The live festival has been postponed this year in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The American Dance Guild's 10 Years Over 10 Weeks will be available to stream on Vimeo and through the ADG website. The showings are free, with donations welcome. The 10 Years Over 10 Weeks lineup is below; updates will be announced weekly through the duration of the virtual Festival.



The yearly American Dance Guild Festival is a themed live event which presents over 30 artists of diverse backgrounds, ages and aesthetics ranging from modern to post-modern, to performance art to cultural hybrids. Each year luminaries in dance are recognized with awards of Distinguished Artistry and Lifetime Achievement, and it is these artists who are featured in this special presentation.



The 10 Years Over 10 Weeks lineup:



October 12-18: Donald McKayle, Erick Hawkins (2009)

October 19-25: Paul Sanasardo, Jane Dudley, Linda Tarnay (2011)

October 26-November 1: Elaine Summers, Dianne McIntyre (2012)

November 2-8: Lar Lubovitch, Marilyn Wood, Remy Charlip (2013)

November 9-15: Joan Myers Brown, Douglas Dunn, Bill Evans (2014)

November 16-22: Doug Varone, Liz Lerman, Alice Teirstein (2015)

November 23-29: Jean Erdman (2016)

November 30-December 6: Garth Fagan, Martha Myers, Thunderbird American Indian/Louis Mofsie (2017)

December 7-13: Jane Comfort, Eleo Pomare (2018)

December 14-20: Jody Gottfried Arnhold, Gus Solomons, jr, Abdel R. Salaam (2019)



To view the virtual collection on the above dates, please visit americandanceguild.org or vimeo.com/americandanceguild



"The American Dance Guild holds a unique position as both a promoter of the new and preserver of the living history of modern dance as an art form," said Gloria McLean president of the American Dance Guild. "We are digging into our extensive historical archives for this year's virtual presentation, and the superb artists represented offer an opportunity for students, teachers and researchers as well as the general public to engage in the rich heritage and diverse subject matter of modern dance."



The 2020 American Dance Guild Virtual Performance Festival 10 Years Over 10 Weeks gratefully acknowledges support from Jody and John Arnhold | Arnhold Foundation, The Harkness Foundation for Dance, and The Janis and Alan Menken Charity Fund.

