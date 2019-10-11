The Actors Fund Will Host Celebration of Sono Osato at the Music Box Theatre

A celebration of the life of Sono Osato will take place at Broadway's Music Box Theatre next week.

The Actors Fund will celebrate the dancer, who passed away on December 27, 2018. She was 99 years old.

The event will take place on October 14 at 11AM.

To RSVP, visit http://give.actorsfund.org/site/Calendar?id=100801&view=Detail.

Osato worked on Broadway with two of the great American musical choreographers of the mid twentieth century, Agnes De Mille and Jerome Robbins.

Osato is best known for her role in Leonard Bernstein and Jerome Robbins in On the Town. In On the Town, Osato, starring as Ivy Smith, wins the monthly Miss Turnstiles competition, and her publicity photo drives one of the three principal male leads, sailors on leave in New York City, to search all over the city for her.

Read her full obituary here.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You