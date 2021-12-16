The 92nd Street Y to Present The Dover Quartet

The 92nd Street Y will present The Dover Quartet as part of its Spring Classical Concert Season on May 6, 2022 at 7:30 pm. Concerts are for fully vaccinated audiences, all concerts are also available for streaming. For more information, including purchasing tickets and COVID-19 protocols for in-person performances, please visit 92Y.org/Concerts.

DOVER STRING QUARTET (Curtis)

Friday, May 6, 2022, 7:30 PM

Works of Mozart, Tania León, and more.