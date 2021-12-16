The 92nd Street Y to Present Stewart Goodyear

The 92nd Street Y will present Stewart Goodyear, piano, plays Beethoven's Diabelli Variations and more as part of its Spring Classical Concert Season on April 9, 2022 at 8pm. Concerts are for fully vaccinated audiences, all concerts also available for streaming. For more information, including purchasing tickets and COVID-19 protocols for in-person performances, please visit 92Y.org/Concerts.

STEWART GOODYEAR, piano

Saturday, April 9, 2022, 8 PM

Canadian pianist Stewart Goodyear returns to the 92Y stage to perform the New York premiere of his own composition, Acabris! Acabras! Acabram!, modeled on a French-Canadian folktale; Beethoven's Diabelli Variations; Bach's French Suite in G Major; and Joseph Bologne's Adagio in F minor.

STEWART GOODYEAR: Acabris! Acabras! Acabram! (NY Premiere)

BOLOGNE: Adagio in F minor

BACH: French Suite No. 5 in G Major, BWV 816

BEETHOVEN: 33 Variations on a waltz by Anton Diabelli, Op. 120

