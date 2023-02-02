Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Thayne Jasperson Announced as Music For Autism's 2023 Spotlight Artist

Join Thayne on March 26th for a free, virtual concert to celebrate the ongoing collaboration.

Feb. 02, 2023  

Music for Autism has announced Broadway star Thayne Jasperson as their 2023 Spotlight Artist. Thayne is an exceptionally talented and generous performer, having delighted audiences both with in-person and virtual events.

"We are thrilled to recognize Thayne as our 2023 Spotlight Artist!" expressed Music for Autism's US Founder, Dr. Robert Accordino. "Since his first performance with us a decade ago, he has brought our audiences along on a musical journey. While his energy, spirit, and undeniable talent make Thayne a mesmerizing performer, it is his compassion and dedication to our mission of creating accessible, exceptional concerts that make him a truly beloved member of the Music for Autism family."

Originally from Utah, Thayne has displayed his wide-ranging talents as a singer, actor, and dancer notably in the original company of Hamilton on Broadway where he originated the role of Samuel Seabury. Other Broadway credits include Matilda and Newsies. He was also part od the national tours of West Side Story and Oz.

"Thayne is such a brilliant performer who has an absolutely special ability to connect with his audience," said Ryan Gardner, Music for Autism Artist Manager. "He is a huge advocate for Music for Autism and his artistry and passion are more than worthy of this celebration!"

"Something calls me to the connection of music and those with autism. We speak the language of music together; united," said Thayne about our work. "If I have the ability to use my voice, I will. I love Music for Autism!"

"We are so pleased to be able to bring such a dedicated and talented artist together with our families for free, interactive concerts that can be enjoyed by all. With our pivot to virtual concerts, even more audiences across the United States can enjoy these special performances."

Join Thayne on March 26th for a free, virtual concert to celebrate the ongoing collaboration!

Music for Autism began the Spotlight Artist program in 2009 to recognize extraordinarily talented and gifted artists who have made a significant commitment to supporting the work of M4A and aided in the charity's expansion across the US. Read more about the spotlight artist program and meet our other honorees!

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Melissa Barrera and Paul Mescal-Led CARMEN Musical Film Adaptation To Be Released This Apr Photo
Melissa Barrera and Paul Mescal-Led CARMEN Musical Film Adaptation To Be Released This April
The film adaptation of Bizet's classic opera, Carmen, will hit theaters this spring starring Academy Award-nominee Paul Mescal and 'In the Heights' star Melissa Barrera.
ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION Set To Tour Australia in 2023 Photo
ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION Set To Tour Australia in 2023
The producers behind Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical, The Wedding Singer, and Bring It On: The Musical have announced the professional premiere of Elvis: A Musical Revolution set to tour Australia in 2023.
Justin David Sullivan Withdraws From Tony Awards Consideration Photo
Justin David Sullivan Withdraws From Tony Awards Consideration
trans non-binary performer Justin David Sullivan, who is currently starring as May in the Broadway production of & Juliet, has withdrawn from consideration for the Tony Awards rather than compete in a gendered category.
Interview: Jonathan Groff on KNOCK AT THE CABIN Being Similar to Theatre Photo
Interview: Jonathan Groff on KNOCK AT THE CABIN Being Similar to Theatre
Jonathan Groff is hitting the big screen in M. Night Shyamalan's latest film, Knock at the Cabin. Watch a video of our interview with Groff ahead of the film's premiere, discussing how their filming process was similar to theatre, returning to the psychological thriller genre, and the important representation that is featured in the film.

More Hot Stories For You


VIDEO: Watch FUNNY GIRL's Julie Benko & Jason Yeager Perform 'Me, Myself and I'VIDEO: Watch FUNNY GIRL's Julie Benko & Jason Yeager Perform 'Me, Myself and I'
February 1, 2023

In just a few days, Birdland Jazz Club will welcome back Julie Benko - direct from Broadway's smash hit revival of Funny Girl - with her band 'Euphonic Gumbo'. BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive song from their last appearance at Birdland. Check out a video of 'Me, Myself, and I'.
Shiloh Goodin, Drew Lachey & More to Star in A CHORUS LINE at Cincinnati Playhouse in the ParkShiloh Goodin, Drew Lachey & More to Star in A CHORUS LINE at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
February 1, 2023

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park will be a singular sensation this spring with the opening of Moe and Jack’s Place — The Rouse Theatre and an all-new production of A Chorus Line. See who is starring in the production, and how to purchase tickets!
Photos: First Look at Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein & Zoë Wanamaker in PICTURES FROM HOMEPhotos: First Look at Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein & Zoë Wanamaker in PICTURES FROM HOME
February 1, 2023

Get a first look at photos of Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoë Wanamaker in Pictures From Home at Studio 54 on Broadway.
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Will Bring Back Hogwarts House Pride WeekHARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Will Bring Back Hogwarts House Pride Week
February 1, 2023

The Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will once again celebrate the Hogwarts houses with four special performances dedicated to each house. Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw houses are the four living and learning communities for Hogwarts students, named after the wizarding school's four founders. 
Tony Awards Administration Committee Determines Eligibility of 20 Broadway ShowsTony Awards Administration Committee Determines Eligibility of 20 Broadway Shows
February 1, 2023

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met to confirm the eligibility status of twenty Broadway productions for the 2022-2023 season, including Into The Woods, Kimberly Akimbo, A Beautiful Noise, Ain't No Mo', 1776, and more.
share