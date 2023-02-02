Thayne Jasperson Announced as Music For Autism's 2023 Spotlight Artist

Music for Autism has announced Broadway star Thayne Jasperson as their 2023 Spotlight Artist. Thayne is an exceptionally talented and generous performer, having delighted audiences both with in-person and virtual events.

"We are thrilled to recognize Thayne as our 2023 Spotlight Artist!" expressed Music for Autism's US Founder, Dr. Robert Accordino. "Since his first performance with us a decade ago, he has brought our audiences along on a musical journey. While his energy, spirit, and undeniable talent make Thayne a mesmerizing performer, it is his compassion and dedication to our mission of creating accessible, exceptional concerts that make him a truly beloved member of the Music for Autism family."

Originally from Utah, Thayne has displayed his wide-ranging talents as a singer, actor, and dancer notably in the original company of Hamilton on Broadway where he originated the role of Samuel Seabury. Other Broadway credits include Matilda and Newsies. He was also part od the national tours of West Side Story and Oz.

"Thayne is such a brilliant performer who has an absolutely special ability to connect with his audience," said Ryan Gardner, Music for Autism Artist Manager. "He is a huge advocate for Music for Autism and his artistry and passion are more than worthy of this celebration!"

"Something calls me to the connection of music and those with autism. We speak the language of music together; united," said Thayne about our work. "If I have the ability to use my voice, I will. I love Music for Autism!"

"We are so pleased to be able to bring such a dedicated and talented artist together with our families for free, interactive concerts that can be enjoyed by all. With our pivot to virtual concerts, even more audiences across the United States can enjoy these special performances."

Join Thayne on March 26th for a free, virtual concert to celebrate the ongoing collaboration!

Music for Autism began the Spotlight Artist program in 2009 to recognize extraordinarily talented and gifted artists who have made a significant commitment to supporting the work of M4A and aided in the charity's expansion across the US. Read more about the spotlight artist program and meet our other honorees!