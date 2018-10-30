Thank Goodness! Watch the Full A VERY WICKED HALLOWEEN Special

Oct. 30, 2018  

To celebrate "Wicked's" 15th anniversary on Broadway, NBC threw a joyous Halloween party for the ages. This televised concert featuring songs from the blockbuster musical hit "Wicked" showcased a cavalcade of special guest stars to help celebrate the music and the magic of the show that tells the story of what happened in Oz before Dorothy dropped in.

Honoring the show's lasting cultural impact and the 15th anniversary of its unforgettable Broadway debut, the special reunited Tony Award winners Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, the original Elphaba and Glinda, who will perform and serve as hosts for the special. Additional guest performers included Ariana Grande, Adam Lambert, Ledisi, Pentatonix and the current Broadway company of "Wicked."

But don't worry, if you missed out on the special, you can still watch it in its entirety! NBC has the full special available to watch on their website, so you can journey back to Oz and enjoy each performance.

Watch "A Very Wicked Halloween" on NBC here!

Photo Credit: Eric Liebowitz/NBC

