Telsey Casting Office Looking to Cast Young Snow White for Disney Feature Film

The Telsey Casting Office is searching for a young actress to play a ten-year-old Snow White in the upcoming feature-length, high-budget film. The movie will be distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, and will star Rachel Zegler, the recent star of West Side Story, as Snow White. Rehearsals are set to begin in January, with filming starting in March.

The young Snow White, who will be cast as the young Rachel Zegler, should look ten-years-old and be Latina. The listing describes her character as "a young princess with a deep love for her family and the people of her kingdom. Naturally intelligent and compassionate, her parents teach her to always lead with kindness and generosity." The listing specifies that the actress cast must speak with a Standard American Accent and must sing. The submission deadline for this open call is Monday, January 24th at 12 pm PST. For more information, click here.

According to Variety, Gal Gadot is set to portray the Evil Queen opposite Rachel Zegler. Though the film is a musical, there is no word on whether or not Gadot will sing as part of her role. Tony and Academy Award-winning composing duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will write new songs for the movie, which is a reimagining of the 1938 Disney animated classic.

Zegler reportedly scored the role after producers, including "Wicked" producer Marc Platt, saw early footage from her performance as Maria in Spielberg's "West Side Story" and were "blown away."