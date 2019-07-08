Taylour Paige, Jonny Coyne, and More Join MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM Netflix Adaptation

According to Deadline, additional casting has been announced for the upcoming Netflix adaptation of the August Wilson play Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Taylour Paige, Jonny Coyne, and Dusan Brown have been added to the cast of the film, which is produced by Denzel Washington.

They a previously announced cast of Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo, and Michael Potts. George C. Wolfe directs. Ruben Santiago-Hudson adapted the screenplay.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom follows the title character, also known as the "Mother of the Blues," and the tensions that boil over between her white agent, her producer, and her bandmates while making a record in a studio in Chicago, 1927.

The play opened on Broadway at the Cort Theatre in October 1984 and earned a Tony nomination and a Drama Critics Circle Award. The play was revived in 2003 starring Whoopi Goldberg and original cast member Charles S. Dutton.

Read more on Deadline.





