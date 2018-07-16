Tax Incentives Proposed For Broadway-Bound Shows Debuting in Massachusetts

Could Massachusetts be getting an upper hand when producers are choosing where to debut Broadway-bound shows? The Boston Globe has reported that state lawmakers are proposing tax incentives that encourage producers to bring their productions to Massachusetts before they make the transfer to the Great White Way.

The bill was sent to the senate this week, proposing up to $5 million a year in credits to subsidize theatrical productions bound for Broadway or national tours. The tax credits could equal 35% of a show's in-state labor costs, and another 25% of other expenses.

Representative Ann-Margaret Ferrante pushed for this amendment after seeing what she calls a "local theater renaissance," including the success of Jagged Little Pill at A.R.T. and Moulin Rouge! at the Colonial Theatre.

There is no way to predict how the senate will respond, but if Ferrante has her way, Massachusetts could be seeing a lot more world premiere productions in its future.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is currently running at the Emerson Colonial Theatre. The production stars Karen Olivo (Tony Award® for West Side Story, In the Heights), Aaron Tveit (Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal), Danny Burstein (six-time Tony Award®-nominee, Fiddler On the Roof, Cabaret), Sahr Ngaujah (Tony® and Olivier award-nominee forFela), Tam Mutu (Doctor Zhivago, Encores!'s Hey, Look Me Over! and The New Yorkers), Ricky Rojas (Burn the Floor) and Robyn Hurder (Nice Work If You Can Get It). For more information, visit www.MoulinRougeMusical.com.







