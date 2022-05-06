Tam Mutu Reveals He Has Performed His Final Show of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Tam Mutu has revealed that due to Covid-19, he will be unable to finish his contract with Moulin Rouge! The Musical, playing his final performance as The Duke of Monroth on May 3. It was previously announced that his final performance would take place on May 8.

Via Moulin Rouge! The Musical's Twitter, Mutu shared, ""It is with great sadness that I have to say goodbye to Moulin Rouge! The Musical. On Tuesday, May 3, I performed my final show. Due to Covid-19 I will be unable to finish my contract."

"This show has been a major part of my life these past 5 years. It is honestly not how I wanted to say goodbye. I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. From Front of House to Backstage."

"What a wonderful group of people I have had the pleasure to spend my time with. I will miss you all terribly. To those of you who had hoped to see me perform and depart the show with my fellow original cast members Aaron Tveit and Ricky Rojas this week, I can only apologize."

See the tweets below!

Aaron Tveit and Ricky Rojas will play their final performance in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Aaron Tveit, Tam Mutu and Ricky Rojas created the roles of Christian, The Duke of Monroth and Santiago (respectively) in Moulin Rouge! The Musical first in Boston in 2018 and then for the show's Broadway debut in 2019. Tveit earned his first Tony Award for his performance. Natalie Mendoza joined the production as Satine when the show resumed performances in September 2021 following the extended shutdown due to the pandemic. Mendoza also appeared on screen in Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge! film in 2001.

