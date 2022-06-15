Take a Look Back at Emma Thompson's Musical History & Meet the Cast of MATILDA

Earlier today, Netflix shared a first look at their brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning Matilda the Musical.

The film notably features a completely transformed Emma Thompson in the role of the evil headmistress, Miss Trunchbull.

The cast is also set to feature Alisha Weir as Matilda, Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey, Stephen Graham as Mr. Wormwood, Andrea Riseborough as Mrs. Wormwood, and Sindhu Vee Mrs. Phelps.

Take a look back at Emma Thompson's history with musicals, which includes roles in Sweeney Todd, and Beauty and the Beast. Plus, meet the cast to see how you may know them from their previous work.

Emma Thompson (Miss Trunchbull)

The legendary Emma Thompson will appear in the film as a re-envisioned Miss Trunchbull, which was originally played by a male actor in drag.

Thompson made her Broadway debut as Sally Smith in Me & My Girl in 1985, role that she also played in the West End. She was recently seen onstage as Mrs. Lovett in Lincol Center's concert performance of "Sweeney Todd," a role which she reprised in the 2015 West End production.

She is also known for roles in "Nanny McPhee," "Love, Actually," the "Harry Potter" films, "Saving Mr. Banks," "Much Ado About Nothing," and "Cruella."

She was also heard singing in the Disney's live action Beauty and the Beast as Mrs. Potts. Listen to her sing the film's title song below.

In 2017, Thompson was also heard singing in The Children Act. Listen to her rendition of "Down By the Salley Gardens" below.

Alisha Weir (Matilda)

Alisha Weir is an eleven-year-old Irish actress known for her role as Laura on "Darklands." According to director Matthew Warchus the young actor gave an "unforgettable" audition. Weir's previous musical theatre credits include Oliver!, Wizard of Oz, and Annie. Weir played Ivanka in the West End touring production of Once.

Alisha Weir as Matilda

Lashana Lynch (Miss Honey)

Lashana Lynch is best known for playing Rosaline Capulet in the ABC period drama series "Still Star-Crossed" and in "Captain Marvel." She was recently seen in the latest James Bond film "No Time to Die" and as fighter pilot Maria Rambeau in Marvel's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and "Captain Marvel." Recently, she received the Rising Star award at the BAFTAs.

Lynch was seen in the title role in Educating Rita by Willy Russell at the Chichester Festival Theatre alongside Lenny Henryin 2015.

Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey

Stephen Graham (Mr. Wormwood)

Stephen Graham starred in the films Tommy in Snatch, Shang in Gangs of New York, Baby Face Nelson in Public Enemies (2009), and The Irishman. He is most known for playing Scrum in Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean films.

Andrea Riseborough (Mrs. Wormwood)

Andrea Riseborough appeared in "Birdman" and "Oblivion." She was seen Off-Broadway in MCC's 2010 prodction of The Pride. Her further theatre credits include A Cat in the Road, A Brief History of Helen of Troy, Burn, Chatroom, Citizenship, Measure For Measure, Miss Julie, The Pain and the Itch, A Couple of Poor, Polish-Speaking Romanians, and Ivanov.

Stephen Graham and Andrea Risenborough as the Wormwoods

Sindhu Vee (Ms. Phelps)

Sindhu Vee is a comedian known best for her appearances on "Have I Got News For You" and "Would I Lie To You?" She was also seen in Netflix's Sex Education and on BBC's Starstruck.

Sindu Vee as Miss Phelps and Alisha Weir as Matilda

Watch the teaser trailer for Matilda here: