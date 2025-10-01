TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Host Special Event to Open Box Office

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fans, new friends, and strangers will soon be welcomed to to celebrate the Box Office Opening of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) at 12PM on Monday October 6 at The Longacre Theatre, with special ticket offers, chance encounters, giveaways, and more.

BOX OFFICE CELEBRATION – Monday, October 6

Fall in love with New York City all over again at the Two Strangers Box Office Opening Celebration. In addition to a special appearance by the cast, the first 200 people in line at the Longacre Theatre Box Office will have the chance to purchase select preview performance tickets priced at a dreamy $48 — a nod to the magical 48 hours Dougal and Robin spend together in the show. Limit is two tickets per person. The first 100 people in line will receive a cupcake from Magnolia Bakery and tickets purchasers will be given an Only-in-NY Opportunity to spin the NYC Prize Wheel for the chance to win a pair of tickets to iconic NYC attractions including ARTECHOUSE, Big Bus Tours, Bronx Beer Hall, The Brooklyn Museum, City Line Cruises, Edge NYC, The Museum of Broadway, Rise NY, Serendipity 3, SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, Top of the Rock, Vessel NYC, and more, while supplies last.

DIGITAL/ RUSH POLICIES

A limited number of $48 lottery tickets will be available for each performance. The lottery will open at 12 AM ET one day before each performance, winners will be drawn at 10 AM ET and 3 PM ET one day prior to the performance. Seat locations and number of tickets awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Lottery seats may be partially obstructed. Ticket buyers are limited to two tickets per entry and one entry per person per day. To enter and for more specifics, please visit rush.telecharge.com.

The show will offer in-person rush tickets which will be available on the day of each performance at 10 AM. Tickets are priced at $42 with a limit of two tickets per person.

Starring in the musical’s Broadway premiere are Olivier Award-winning actor Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen) in his Broadway debut as Dougal, and Broadway leading lady Christiani Pitts (A Bronx Tale, King Kong) as Robin, who reprise their roles from the show’s acclaimed run at American Repertory Theater this summer. The Boston Globe raved, “the irresistible Tutty and Pitts have terrific chemistry… the couple’s fearless energy and spot-on timing are perfectly combined.” Upon its release, the original cast album exploded on social with over 5 million streams (and the full London cast recording is available here.)

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) is written and composed by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan and is directed and choreographed by Tim Jackson (Merrily We Roll Along, Dylan Mulvaney’s The Least Problematic Woman in the World). The creative team features Scenic and Costume Design by Soutra Gilmour (Sunset Boulevard, &Juliet), Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Jack Knowles (Sunset Boulevard), Sound Design by Olivier Award winner Tony Gayle (My Neighbour Totoro), Orchestrations by Lux Pyramid, and Music Supervision by Nick Finlow.