'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… by Cirque du Soleil Cancels Three Days of Shows

Shows will resume as of 12:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 26.

Dec. 22, 2021  
Cirque du Soleil and MSG Entertainment today announced that Cirque du Soleil is canceling three days of shows for "'Twas the Night Before..." at Hulu Theater at MSG:

We regret to announce that performances of 'Twas the Night Before...' scheduled for today, Wednesday, December 22 through Friday, December 24 have been canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the production. We apologize for the inconvenience and plan to resume our production as of the 12:00 p.m. show on Sunday, December 26.

Canceled shows include:
Wednesday, December 22: 2:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m.
Thursday, December 23: 2:00 p.m., 8:30 p.m.
Friday, December 24: 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m.

There are no shows scheduled for Saturday, December 25.

Shows currently scheduled to take place include:
Sunday, December 26: 12:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m.
Monday, December 27: 2:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m.

All tickets for impacted shows will be fully refunded at the point of purchase.

For more information visit: https://www.msg.com/hulu-theater-at-msg


