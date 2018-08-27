TV: They're All Revved Up! Meet the Cast of the BAT OUT OF HELL Tour!

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, Jim Steinman's Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical is hitting the road! The critically acclaimed new musical based on one of the best-selling albums of all time, will launch a nineteen city North American tour at Detroit's Fox Theatre this November following an eagerly anticipated return engagement at Toronto's Ed Mirvish Theatre. Bat Out of Hell - The Musical is currently playing an extended smash hit engagement in London's West End where it won the 2017 Evening Standard Award for Best Musical.

Before the your hits the road, met the cast that will take the show across the country!

Andrew Polec (Strat):

Harper Miles (Zahara)

For the latest tour dates, cities, and to purchase tickets, please visit: www.batoutofhellmusical.com/us-tour

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You