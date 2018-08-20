Andrew Polec Will Star in BAT OUT OF HELL On Tour - Full Casting and Cities Announced!

Jim Steinman's Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical is hitting the road! The critically acclaimed new musical based on one of the best-selling albums of all time, will launch a nineteen city North American tour at Detroit's Fox Theatre this November following an eagerly anticipated return engagement at Toronto's Ed Mirvish Theatre. Bat Out of Hell - The Musical is currently playing an extended smash hit engagement in London's West End where it won the 2017 Evening Standard Award for Best Musical.

For the latest tour dates, cities, and to purchase tickets, please visit: www.batoutofhellmusical.com/us-tour

The tour will star Andrew Polec who thrilled audiences in London and Toronto with his powerhouse performance as Strat.

Mr. Polec will be joined by co-stars Emily Schultheis as Raven, Bradley Dean as Falco, Lulu Lloyd as Sloane, Avionce Hoyles as Tink, Harper Miles as Zahara, and Tyrick Jones as Jagwire. The ensemble for Bat Out of Hell - The Musical includes Will Branner, Samantha Pauly, Zuri Washington, Alana Randall, Erin Mosher, Emilie Battle, Kaleb Wells, Nik Alexander, Adam Kemmerer, Michael Milkanin, Lincoln Clauss, Alex DeLeo, Paulina Jurzec, Nick Martinez, and Tiernan Tunnicliffe.

Watch the trailer from the London production, featuring Polec in the role he will bring on the road!

"Just like the album Bat Out of Hell, this musical was born to tour," said Mr. Steinman. "I'm thrilled that the show has been so well received in the U.K., but not everyone can get to London, so I'm delighted that the producers decided to take the show on the road here. Very rock and roll! Andrew Polec is a rock god in the making and to have him take his performance as Strat on the road is going to make this a legendary show for music fans."

The producers of Bat Out of Hell - The Musical said, "Bat Out Of Hell is one of the best albums ever recorded - period. To have the fans love the show so much is very rewarding. And people who never saw Meat Loaf are reacting passionately to the spectacle that Jay Scheib has put together on stage. To see people standing at both the intermission and at the end of the show. Wow! What more could we wish for?"

Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical premiered in 2017 at the Manchester Opera House and then played a wildly successful engagement at London's Coliseum, winning the Evening Standard Award for Best Musical, before rocking Canadian audiences with a critically acclaimed run at Toronto's Mirvish Theatre. The production is currently playing an extended engagement at London's Dominion Theatre where it opened in April to critical acclaim and is playing to packed houses nightly. Since spring 2017, Bat Out of Hell - The Musical has sold more than 650,000 tickets.

The three Bat Out Of Hell albums have sold a staggering 100 million copies globally. The first album, released in 1977, is one of the best-selling albums of all time and in 2003 was named one of "Greatest Albums of All Time" by Rolling Stone. Sixteen years later, Mr. Steinman scored again with Bat Out Of Hell II: Back Into Hell, which contained the massively successful single "I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)" which reached number one in 28 countries and earned a Grammy Award. The final album in the trilogy, Bat Out Of Hell III: The Monster Is Loose, debuted on Billboard's Top 10 list, was a top-selling album in 14 other countries, and includes Meat Loaf's hit version of the Steinman classic "It's All Coming Back To Me Now."

For the stage musical, the legendary and award-winning Mr. Steinman has incorporated iconic songs from the Bat Out Of Hell albums, including "You Took The Words Right Out of My Mouth," "Bat Out Of Hell," "I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)," and "Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad," as well as two previously unreleased songs "What Part of My Body Hurts the Most" and "Not Allowed to Love."

Jim Steinman's Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical is a romantic adventure about rebellious youth and passion set against the backdrop of a city in ruin. The Lost, an eternally young street tribe, battles against a tyrant desperate to keep the city under his control. But when a forbidden love is exposed, who will survive the war for the future of the city?

Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical is produced by David Sonenberg, Michael Cohl, Randy Lennox, Tony Smith and features book, music, and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, choreography by Emma Portner, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set design by Jon Bausor, costume design by Mr. Bausor & Meentje Nielson, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, video design by Finn Ross, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestration by Steve Sidwell, and musical direction by Ryan Cantwell.

The original cast recording of Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell - The Musical is now available both digitally and on CD from Ghostlight Records. The album is produced by Jim Steinman, Steven Rinkoff, and Michael Reed.

In April 2018, Bat Out of Hell - The Musical announced a wide-ranging global partnership to support the Invictus Games Foundation, the governing body of the Invictus Games, a global sporting event for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans.

For additional information, please visit www.batoutofhellmusical.com.

