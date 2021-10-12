TRUTH OR LAUGHS Comes to The PIT Loft This Weekend

"Truth or Laughs?" is an interactive comedy show where audience members will win real cash prizes. The game takes the audience behind-the-scenes of funny stories with hilarious reveals.

After spending a year taking colleges, synagogues and companies by storm, Truth or Laughs makes its NYC debut.

Hosted by New York City comedy couple Ben Rosenfeld and Michelle Slonim, "Truth or Laughs?" is an hour-long show composed of standup comedy and many opportunities to win money.

This event has free admission, and will take place on Saturday October 16 at 7:00pm at The PIT Loft. 154 West 29th Street, b/t 6th and 7th New York

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/win-money-while-laughing-truth-or-laughs-free-tix-tickets-185039306547?aff=ebdssbdestsearch