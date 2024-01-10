TRU to Present 'Streaming Musicals Revisited: Insights Into The Role Of Virtual In A Changing Landscape'

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now in its fourth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 175 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization during these challenging times.

1/12 - Streaming Musicals Revisited: Insights into the Role of Virtual in a Changing Landscape.

In the room: Tom Polum, producer (The Toxic Avenger, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) and CEO and executive producer of Streaming Musicals LLC (Estella Scrooge, Emma, Being Ernest, Mooseltoe, 1600 Vine). As we return to live performance, many question the place of virtual performance in our industry, yet Streaming Musicals is upgrading and expanding. Perhaps because there is a marked increase of interest in streaming content since shutdown changed the world's viewing habits. And streaming has become part of the development path for new works. What is the line drawn between using AEA or SAG/AFTRA agreements and contracts? What are current best practices? How can we best use the lessons of virtual performance in our evolving industry? As Streaming Musicals enters a new stage of growth, what are the lessons Tom and his company have learned, and how have they changed their creative approach to "virtual theater"? Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

UPCOMING:

1/19 - Getting Past the Bad Rap: Hip Hop's Slow Entry into Mainstream Theater. In the room: Patrick Blake, producer (The Exonerated, Play Dead, The 39 Steps) and founding artistic director of Rhymes Over Beats Hip Hop Collective, plus guest hip hop artists Masta Ace (playwright/rapper) and Power (actor/rapper) will talk about the history of hip hop, it's purpose and esthetic and its bumpy journey into mainstream theater. Did Hamilton finally break the barrier between hip hop and theater? Does "theater rap" differ in any way from street rap, gangsta rap and other variations on the form? What can rap uniquely bring to theater? And does the broader hip hop culture have relevance in theater, and vice versa? Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

1/26 - Free Intro to TRU's Spring 24 Producer Development & Mentorship Program. In the room: Jane Dubin and Blair Russell. We will be hosting a free meet-and-greet info session about our Producer Development and Mentorship Program, the only theater production program to offer in-depth instruction from accomplished producers at an affordable price. The spring semester will start late February. Prospective applicants will have the opportunity to learn from and network with our commercial producer instructors. You will also meet and hear from successful program graduates at this Intro evening. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

Check back at TRU's web page for the 2024 schedule: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel atyoutube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/. And a new podcast series, TRU Talks About Theater featuring 2023 Community Gathering conversations is now available wherever you get your podcasts; or tune in at ElectraCast: https://electracast.com/?s=Theater+Resources

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit truonline.org.