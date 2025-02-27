TRU to Present 'Getting You On The Write Path. First Step: The Playwright's Centre'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now in its fourth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 250 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

2/28 - Getting You on the Write Path. First Step: The Playwright's Center

In the room: Nicole A. Watson, producing artistic director of the Playwright's Center, an artist service organization, located in Minneapolis, that offers fellowships, residencies, programs, and technological and educational resources, all of which serve playwrights on their journey to success. Though based in Minneapolis, PWC serves writers from around the country, and even the world. Nicole, a freelance director and educator, will discuss her interest in new play development, and the broad range of programs offered by PWC. Most impressively, they have formed partnerships that provide more than $450,000 each year to playwrights and theater artists in the United States. In addition, they offer playwright-centric development processes, mentorships, invaluable theater relationships that generate opportunities, and online and onsite resources. With over 2500 writer members - from University students to published and produced pros - how does PWC serve the individual needs and support the varying goals of so many? Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

UPCOMING

3/7 - Free Introduction to the TRU Producer Development & Mentorship Program

(Note: presentation will start promptly at 5:15pm.) In the room: Master class instructor Jane Dubin, producer (Is This a Room, Dana H., The Prom, Tony winning The Norman Conquests, Farinelli and the King, Bandstand, Peter and the Starcatcher and An American in Paris; plus off-Broadway Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, The 39 Steps, Ann) and Spring 25 Foundations instructor David Elliott, producer/general manager of Perry Street Theatricals (Tony-winning Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike, Dames at Sea on Broadway, Lend Me a Tenor musical in London, off-Broadway productions of Islander, In the Continuum, an oak tree, Bedlam Theatre's Hamlet & St. Joan). A free meet-and-greet info session about our Producer Development and Mentorship Program, the only theater production program to offer in-depth instruction from accomplished producers at an affordable price. The spring semester will start in Late March. The more you know about the business, the better your chances of success. Come hear how the TRU program can fill in the main skill sets for aspiring producers, and how writers and other theater artists will also benefit from this program. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

3/14 - The Major Impact of America's Largest Minority: The Breadth and Diversity of Latinx Voices in Theater

In the room: Jorge Huerta (he/him), Chicano scholar, author and theater director specializing in Chicano and US Latinx theater; Lou Moreno, actor, director, artistic director of New York's revered INTAR Theater since 2010 (co-artistic director previously); and Nidia Medina, producing artistic director of INTAR, who will be taking over from Lou in June. INTAR has been committed to the development and continuation of the Latinx voice in American theater and beyond, since 1966. Our conversation will focus on questions of inclusivity, and whether Latinx artists are welcomed into the American mainstream, or function separately serving their own communities. Would greater acceptance present greater opportunities for playwrights? Or might there be the danger of sacrificing authenticity when trying to reach a broader audience? We will also consider the similarities and differences between theater on the east and west coasts, and how the policies of the current administration are affecting non-white artists and the arts in general.

More information about upcoming interviews is available at: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.