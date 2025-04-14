TRU To Host 'Celebrating 5 Years Of Community: How We Zoomed Our Way Through Shutdown, And What We've Learned'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is celebrating its fifth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 250 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020.

TRU hosts these Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

4/18 - Celebrating 5 Years of Community: How We Zoomed Our Way Through Shutdown, and What We've Learned. In the room: Patrick Blake, San Francisco based producer and a TRU board member; Glynn Borders, NYC based theater and film director; Cheryl L. Davis, NYC playwright, General Councel for the Authors Guild, co-founder of TRU; Michael DiGaetano, NY-based writer; John Ewing III, South Carolina based producer of film and theater; R.K. Greene, NYC based theater producer; Rob Hofmann, Minnesota based producer and fundraising consultant; Emma Wood, Australia based writer; Patricia Zehentmayr, LA based writer. Our invited guests will start us off by telling us how they found their way to TRU and what our Friday gatherings have meant to them, with a focus on building a global community and why that matters, perhaps now more than ever. We will open up to the room as we consider the importance of community and thinking beyond our geographic locations. For some, finding TRU has changed their life. Hear their stories and (we hope) be inspired as we enter our 6th year of doing this. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

UPCOMING:

4/25 - Back on Everyone's Radar: That Festival We Thought We'd Lost. In the room: Mark Russell, founder and artistic leader of the Under the Radar Festival, in residence at The Public Theatre from 2006 to 2023. The last time we talked to Mark he had literally just learned that The Public Theatre was no longer able to support his annual presentation of contemporary cutting edge "theater that investigates the nature of the theater experience." And he had no idea what he would do next or if he would find a new way to share his vision with the rest of us. Yet, within a year he had bounced back and found a new producing partner, ArKtype, and had reformatted his festival by running it at multiple venues throughout New York City. How did he do it? We'll talk about how the pieces came together, and how the rebooting has required rethinking and hard work. What, if anything, has been lost? And what has been gained? Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

More information about upcoming interviews is available at: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.

To receive the Zoom invitation for weekly meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with “Zoom Me” in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization's ongoing service to the community.