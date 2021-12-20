TREVOR: THE MUSICAL Cancels Final Two Weeks of Performances

Out of an abundance of caution following positive breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the company, Trevor: The Musical has cancelled its final two weeks of performances. The show's final performance played last night, December 19. Trevor played a total of 60 performances at Stage 42.

Ghostlight Records will record a cast album featuring the musical's original off-Broadway cast.

All tickets for cancelled performances will be refunded at the original point of purchase.

The 19-member company of Trevor: The Musical includes Holden William Hagelberger as Trevor, Mark Aguirre, Aaron Alcaraz, Ava Briglia, Sammy Dell, Tyler Joseph Gay, Ellie Kim, Colin Konstanty, Brigg Liberman, Diego Lucano, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Isabel Medina, Echo Deva Picone, Dan Rosales, Aryan Simhadri, Yasmeen Sulieman, Sally Wilfert, Aeriel Williams, and Jarrod Zimmerman.

Trevor: The Musical is about a charming 13-year-old force of nature with a vivid imagination. As he deals with becoming a teenager, Trevor struggles to navigate his own identity and determine how he fits in a challenging world.

Trevor: The Musical features a book and lyrics by Dan Collins (Southern Comfort) and music by Julianne Wick Davis (Southern Comfort). Direction is by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreography is by Josh Prince (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). Trevor: The Musical is based on the Academy Award-winning short film TREVOR directed by Peggy Rajski, produced by Randy Stone and written by Celeste Lecesne.