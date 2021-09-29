TRANS VOICES CABARET Presents Devil's Night Show

After a 20 month pandemic-induced hiatus, Trans Voices Cabaret will be returning to the newly remodeled cabaret theatre at The Duplex with a brand new live show on Saturday, October 30th at 9:30pm! Trans Voices Cabaret will be celebrating Devil's Night (the night before Halloween) with a fun, fabulous and fright-filled show starring transgender, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming seasoned performers and rising stars in NYC's musical theater community.

Returning cast members Jay Mitchell (they/them) and Jayae Riley Jr. (she/they) will be joined by TVC newcomers Akiko Akita (they/them), Brian Levario (they/them), Bobbie Lowe (she/her they/them zie/hir), and Sushma Saha (she/they/xe/he.) TVC creator Donnie Cianciotto (he/they) will direct and emcee the evening, with Musical Direction by Anessa Marie (she/her.) And you never know what special guests might stop by!

Audience members are encouraged to dress up to take part in our costume contest for the opportunity to win prizes including free tickets to a future TVC performance, 2 VIP Champagne tickets to The Rose Room, original artwork by trans artists, tickets to Drag Out Loud - a new live singing drag show in Brooklyn, an original monologue commission by nonbinary playwright Hayley St. James (they/them), and more!

Tickets are $20 online, and $25 at the door. The Duplex is 21 and over, and there is a 2 drink minimum per guest. All attendees must be able to show proof of vaccination per NYC guidelines. To purchase tickets, please visit www.purplepass/com/trans1030.

For more information on Trans Voices Cabaret, please visit ​www.transvoicescabaret.com or @transvoicescabaret on Instagram, or email transvoicescabaret@gmail.com.