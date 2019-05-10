TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Becomes Highest Grossing American Play in Broadway History

The Broadway production of To Kill A Mockingbird, Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Bartlett Sher, and based on Harper Lee's classic novel, has become the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history. The now history-making gross of $40,113,926.13, was set this week. To Kill A Mockingbird opened to critical acclaim at the Shubert Theatre on Thursday, December 13, 2018.

The production has broken The Shubert Organization's box office record for the highest weekly gross of any play on Broadway in the organization's history four times over. Since performances began on Thursday, November 1, 2018, To Kill A Mockingbird has not played to an empty seat, with capacity at 100% or greater for every performance. Cumulative gross sales to date stand at more than $55 million.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, the small-town lawyer Atticus Finch, played by Jeff Daniels. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout (Celia Keenan-Bolger), her brother Jem (Will Pullen), their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia (LaTanya Richardson Jackson), their visiting friend Dill (Gideon Glick), and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley (Danny Wolohan). The other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama are brought to life on stage by Frederick Weller (as Bob Ewell), Gbenga Akinnagbe (playing Tom Robinson), Stark Sands (as prosecutor Horace Gilmer), Dakin Matthews (playing Judge Taylor), and Erin Wilhelmi (as Mayella Ewell).





