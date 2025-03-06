News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: 44 THE MUSICAL Opens at the Kirk Douglas  Theatre

Performances will run through  March 23rd, 2025.

By: Mar. 06, 2025
44 The Musical is now playing at the Kirk Douglas  Theatre. The production officially opened on Thursday, February 27th and performances will run through  March 23rd, 2025. Check out photos from opening night below! 

Written, composed and directed by Eli Bauman, a former  Obama campaign organizer, the cast features: T.J. Wilkins as Barack Obama,  Shanice as Michelle Obama, Chad Doreck as Joe Biden with Larry Cedar as Mitch  McConnell, Marquell Edward Clayton as Brother Abe Lincoln, Summer Nicole  Greer as Voice of the People, Jane Papageorge as Sarah Palin, Jenna Pastuszek as Hillary Clinton, Dino Shorté as Herman Cain, Jeff Sumner as Lindsay Graham,  Michael Uribes as Ted Cruz, Celeste Butler , Ally Dixon and Scott Kruse are  understudies. 

The show features legendary L.A. band House of Vibe as 'The Andrew Jackson Five'  with by Anthony "Brew' Brewster as Musical Director and keyboards along with Conrad Bauer (guitar), Corey Cofield, (bass) Phillip "Fish' Fisher (drums), Greg  Raymond (keyboards). 

Miss James Aslop serves as Choreographer, Production Design by Julio Himede and Nicola Filler, Sound Design by Jonathan Burke, Digital Content Producer is Conrad Bauer, Content Producer is Jud Nester and Mike Emerson serves as  Graphic Designer. 

44 is a satirical look at the rise and presidency of Barack Obama, as well as the  eccentric political characters he met along the way. 

Obama's election changed history. And as we clearly see also ended racism forever!  But 44 is the story of the Obama you won't read in history books…. because history  books are now banned in most states. But also, because 44 is the story of Obama as  Joe Biden kinda sorta remembers it…as a Musical! 

SUMMER NICOLE GREER
SUMMER NICOLE GREER

MONICA SAUNDERS-WEINBERG, Eli Bauman
MONICA SAUNDERS-WEINBERG, Eli Bauman

MONICA SAUNDERS-WEINBERG
MONICA SAUNDERS-WEINBERG

Photos: 44 THE MUSICAL Opens at the Kirk Douglas  Theatre Image

T.J. WILKINS
T.J. WILKINS

SHANICE, T.J. WILKINS
SHANICE, T.J. WILKINS

SHANICE
SHANICE

Eli Bauman
Eli Bauman

Larry Cedar
Larry Cedar

MARQUELL EDWARD CLAYTON, CELESTE BUTLER
MARQUELL EDWARD CLAYTON, CELESTE BUTLER

MARQUELL EDWARD CLAYTON, CELESTE BUTLER
MARQUELL EDWARD CLAYTON, CELESTE BUTLER

Michael Uribes
Michael Uribes

MONICA SAUNDERS-WEINBERG, Eli Bauman, Miss James ALSOP
MONICA SAUNDERS-WEINBERG, Eli Bauman, Miss James ALSOP

Jane Papageorge, Jenna Pastuszek
Jane Papageorge, Jenna Pastuszek

Jenna Pastuszek
Jenna Pastuszek

Michael Uribes, Larry Cedar, Jane Papageorge, JEFF SUMNER
Michael Uribes, Larry Cedar, Jane Papageorge, JEFF SUMNER

JEFF SUMNER
JEFF SUMNER

ALLY DIXON
ALLY DIXON

Chad Doreck, T.J. WILKINS
Chad Doreck, T.J. WILKINS 

Chad Doreck
Chad Doreck

Dino Shorte
Dino Shorte

Eli Bauman, ANTHONY 'BREW' BREWSTER
Eli Bauman, ANTHONY 'BREW' BREWSTER

Eli Bauman, ANTHONY 'BREW' BREWSTER
Eli Bauman, ANTHONY 'BREW' BREWSTER

CELESTE BUTLER
CELESTE BUTLER



