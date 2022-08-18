TITANIQUE Extends Limited Off-Broadway Engagement Through Early November

The world premiere of Titanique, the irresistibly funny and irreverent new musical send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, featuring the songs of pop icon Céline Dion, has been extended. Due to ticket demand, the limited Off-Broadway engagement at The Asylum Theatre (307 W 26th St.) will now play through Sunday, November 6, 2022. Tickets are available at www.titaniquemusical.com.

When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar-winning film Titanic, you get Titanique, a musical celebration that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical and joyful slay-fest. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to casually hijack a Titanic Museum tour and enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic's beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. A one-of-a-kind musical voyage bursting with nostalgia, hilarity, and heart, Titanique features powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as "My Heart Will Go On," "All by Myself", and "To Love You More," backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band.

"The news has been rough, this summer has been hot...and clearly, escaping with Celine Dion & the brilliant company of Titanique to the basement of a Gristedes is the salve folks need right now," says producer Eva Price. "It's been a show of dreams for all of us, and we're so thrilled it'll remain buoyant for six more weeks at the Asylum!"

The cast is led by co-authors Marla Mindelle (Sister Act, Netflix's "Special") as Céline Dion and Constantine Rousouli (Cruel Intentions, "Charmed") as Jack; alongside Frankie Grande (Mamma Mia, Rock of Ages) as Victor Garber, Kathy Deitch (Footloose, Wicked) as Molly Brown, Ryan Duncan (Getting' the Band Back Together, Shrek) as Ruth, Alex Ellis (Catch Me If You Can, Thoroughly Modern Millie) as Rose, John Riddle (The Phantom of the Opera, Frozen) as Cal through August 23, and Jaye Alexander as The Iceberg. Courtney Bassett, Donnie Hammond, and Dimitri Moise (through August 28) round out the ensemble. Beginning August 24, Ken Wulf Clark (Jagged Little Pill) will take over the role of Cal and on August 30, Blu Allen will join the ensemble.

Co-Written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique is directed by Tye Blue ("RuPaul's Drag Race", Rumer Willis' Over the Love Tour), and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Mr. Saturday Night). Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations are by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas Connell, and casting is by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA. The Production Stage Manager is Rebecca Guskin and the Assistant Stage Manager is Hannah Frye-Ginsberg.

Titanique's storied history includes a smash hit live-streamed concert - Titanique: The Maiden Voyage Concert on the premium streaming service Stellar, on May 2, 2021, as well as sold-out pop-up concert engagements in Los Angeles and New York, which earned the show a 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award.

Titanique's limited engagement will now run through November 6, 2022. Tickets are available from $39-$120.