TINA â€“ THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL to Launch North American Tour at PPAC in Fall 2022

The producers of TINA-The Tina Turner Musical announced today that a multi-year North American tour will launch at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, Rhode Island in the Fall of 2022 and visit more than 40 cities in its first year.

A two-week engagement of TINA-The Tina Turner Musical was also announced today as part of the 2022-2023 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin Season in Minneapolis. The show will play the historic Orpheum Theatre from March 1-12, 2023, and tickets are currently available via season subscription packages.

Additional tour stops, single ticket on sale dates and casting will be announced throughout the spring and summer. Fans should visit www.TinaOnBroadway.com to sign up for updates on upcoming tour news and announcements.

"It has been years since I toured the US and I am very excited that my own musical can now bring my music and story to my fans in their home cities across America. Together with the show running on Broadway it's a homecoming and that is very special to me," said Tina Turner.

The producers, Tali Pelman from Stage Entertainment and Jimmy Nederlander, said: "We are delighted to begin this next chapter for TINA - The Tina Turner Musical. The North American tour will see the show enjoy its sixth production around the world since opening in the West End in 2018, which is testimony to Tina's extraordinary legacy. This tour clearly has special resonance for Tina herself, and now more than ever we can't wait to uplift audiences across America with her joyful and triumphant story."

Produced by Stage Entertainment, James L. Nederlander and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL was written by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins.

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is directed by Tony Award nominee Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Tony Award nominee Anthony van Laast, set and costume designs by Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Tony Award nominee Bruno Poet, sound by Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Drama Desk Award winner Campbell Young Associates, and casting by The Telsey Office.

This new musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n' Roll. TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.

One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

This new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner and presented in association with Tina Turner herself, received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. In March 2019, the German production opened at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, and the Dutch production opened at the Beatrix Theater, Utrecht, in February 2020. A third European production opened in Fall 2021 at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain.

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL originally opened on Broadway on November 7, 2019, was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The production reopened at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 8, 2021, following the 18-month industry wide shut down due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

Produced by Stage Entertainment and Ghostlight Records and featuring the original London cast, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical: Original Cast Recording is available worldwide on CD, both online and in stores. The CD features a 20-page booklet, which includes liner notes, synopsis, and production and studio photography. The album was recorded in February 2019 at Angel Studios and RAK Studios, produced by the show's Music Supervisor Nicholas Skilbeck and Kurt Deutsch, and co-produced by Tom Kelly. To download or stream the album, or order the CD, please visit http://www.ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/riverdeep-tinaturnermusical.

Tina Turner is a 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee. She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 as a duo alongside Ike Turner but has never been inducted in recognition of her solo work.

The Emmy -nominated feature documentary TINA is now available to stream on HBO Max. A revealing and intimate look at the life and career of musical icon Tina Turner, TINA charts her improbable rise to early fame, her personal and professional struggles throughout her life and her even more improbable resurgence as a global phenomenon in the 1980s. The feature documentary is from Academy Award-winning directors Dan Lindsay, T.J. Martin and Lightbox, the production company founded by Academy Award-winning producer Simon Chinn and Emmy-winning producer Jonathan Chinn, together with Emmy-nominated producer Diane Becker.