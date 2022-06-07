TINA â€“ THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Will Play Final Broadway Performance in August

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL will play its final performance at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street) on Sunday, August 14, 2022 prior to launching a 30-city national tour on September 14, 2022 in Providence, RI, which will mark the sixth global production of the musical.

"To witness my story on the Broadway stage, created by the most talented artists, has been an incredible coda to a storied career," said Tina Turner. "Looking back on Opening Night on Broadway almost three years ago and remembering the love and support I received from my friends and the Broadway community is an experience I will not soon forget. For this Nutbush, TN native, it was a homecoming long overdue and it has been an honor and a privilege to share this story with audiences across the globe."

"Tina's name has lit up every major marquee around the world and that includes the lights of Broadway. For all of us, this has been the journey of a lifetime," said Tali Pelman. "On behalf of all the producers, we are so grateful for not only Tina's trust in us, but to every person who has worked with us to make Tina's dream a reality. We cannot wait to now bring this essential and triumphant story to cities across America."

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL has taken over the national TV circuit with appearances on Good Morning America, CBS Sunday Morning, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, NBC's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, CBS's Tony Awards, The Wendy Williams Show, The Nick Cannon Show and NBC's Red Nose Day.

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL originally opened on November 7, 2019, was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Upon its final performance, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL will have played 27 preview performances and 482 regular performances.

There are currently five productions of TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL running around the world. The new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner and presented in association with Tina Turner herself, received its world premiere in April 2018 in London's West End, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre, before opening on Broadway in November 2019. In March 2019, the German production opened at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, and the Dutch production opened at the Beatrix Theater, Utrecht, in February 2020. A third European production opened in Fall 2021 at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain and the North American Tour will mark the sixth global production of TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL.

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL currently stars Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Tina, Nick Rashad Burroughs as Ike, Kayla Davion as Tina (at some performances), Tony Award nominee Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Zelma and Katie Webber as Rhonda and also features Juliet Benn, Steven Booth, Julius Chase, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Milanis Clark, Holli' Conway, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Josiah Gaffney, Matthew Griffin, Ari Groover, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Rob Marnell, Stephanie Martignetti, Jhardon DiShon Milton, NaTonia MonÃ©t, Deon Releford-Lee, Destinee Rea, Justin Schuman, Allysa Shorte, Eric Siegle, Carla R. Stewart, Skye Dakota Turner, Anthony Wayne and Michelle West.

Written by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is directed by Tony Award nominee Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Tony Award nominee Anthony Van Laast, set and costume designs by Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Tony Award nominee Bruno Poet, sound by Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Drama Desk Award winner Campbell Young Associates, music direction by Alvin Hough Jr. and casting by The Telsey Office.

Celebrate the unstoppable woman that dared to dream fiercely, shatter barriers, and conquer the world-against all odds. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters. The Daily Beast declares, "prepare to be ecstatically blown away. It's a miracle the roof hasn't taken flight to space."

Produced by Stage Entertainment and Ghostlight Records and featuring the original London cast, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical: Original Cast Recording is available worldwide on CD, both online and in stores. The CD features a 20-page booklet, which includes liner notes, synopsis, and production and studio photography. The album was recorded in February 2019 at Angel Studios and RAK Studios, produced by the show's Music Supervisor Nicholas Skilbeck and Kurt Deutsch, and co-produced by Tom Kelly. To download or stream the album, or order the CD, please visit http://www.ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/riverdeep-tinaturnermusical.

Tina Turner is a 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee. She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 as a duo alongside Ike Turner but has never been inducted in recognition of her solo work.

The Emmy-nominated feature documentary TINA is now available to stream on HBO Max. A revealing and intimate look at the life and career of musical icon Tina Turner, TINA charts her improbable rise to early fame, her personal and professional struggles throughout her life and her even more improbable resurgence as a global phenomenon in the 1980s. The feature documentary is from Academy Award-winning directors Dan Lindsay, T.J. Martin and Lightbox, the production company founded by Academy Award-winning producer Simon Chinn and Emmy-winning producer Jonathan Chinn, together with Emmy-nominated producer Diane Becker.